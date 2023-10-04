France provides military equipment, offers aid to explosion victims in Armenia

(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, during her visit to Armenia, declared that Paris would provide undisclosed military equipment to Yerevan. However, she refrained from providing specific details regarding this arrangement.



Furthermore, Colonna announced that France would accept four Armenians who were injured in a fuel explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh the previous week. She made this announcement after visiting a Yerevan hospital where a portion of the 300 individuals injured in the explosion, which claimed the lives of at least 170 people, is currently receiving medical treatment.



“France has given its agreement to the conclusion of future contracts with Armenia that will allow the delivery of military equipment to Armenia so that it can ensure its defense,” Colonna stated, as said by a news agency.



“I can’t give many details,” she also said. “If I have to go a little further, know that there are things that were already agreed between Armenia and France and that are in progress.”

