Board Of The World Releases Updated Annual List Of The Best Snowboards Of 2024

Dallas, Pennsylvania – Board of the World, an online magazine known for its unbiased expert reviews of snowboard gear, is excited to announce that it has released its updated annual list of the best snowboards of 2024 .

The team at Board of the World has meticulously tested and evaluated countless boards to bring its readers the crème de la crème of snowboarding gear, including Best All Conditions resort board, Best Value All-Rounder, Easiest to Ride All-Rounder, Best for Carving, Some Freestyle and Switch Riding and Best Ready for Anything Resort Deck.

Steve Weber, Founder and Owner of the Board of the World, said,“We have reviewed and detailed the top mountain snowboards for the 2024 season. Each board on this list is going to be incredible. If you are gearing up for a stellar winter season on the slopes, discover which snowboards deserve a spot on your wishlist.”

Best Snowboards for All Mountain

In its comprehensive best-all mountain snowboards 2024 list, Board of the World has included snowboards for all terrains and features, as well as pros and cons, each board's specifications, and what is new for 2024. Some boards included on this year's list are:

Best All Mountain Snowboards for Hitting Jumps

The Capita Defenders Of Awesome board is a bestselling board that has won the Good Wood award seven years in a row. This board has been chosen as it is perfect for riders who want an all-mountain deck that leans more freestyle, is light, ideal for intermediate and advanced riders, and has carbon running through the board to give the rider an effortless launch.

Best All Mountain Snowboards for Butters

The Custom Flying V has been a board that Burton has made since 1996. It is designed to be the one board that can do it all. Whether individuals want to buy this board for riding in the park or carve around as an all-mountain board, they will have fun on this snowboard in all terrain.

Best All Mountain Directional Board

The Aeronaut is a new snowboard model for the 2024 season designed by Capita team rider Arthur Longo. This board is a directional twin with a camber profile that was designed to pay homage to the directional cambered boards of the 90s. It is designed to perform well on all terrain at a rider's favorite local resort.

Best Power Ready All Mountain Deck

The Lib Tech T.Rice Golden Orca Snowboard is the supercharged version of the traditional Travis Rice Orca mixed with the features of the T.Rice Pro. The result is a board that is a more freestyle-friendly all-mountain beast of a deck that is ready to charge through all conditions in either a regular or switch stance.

Best All Mountain Freestyle for Resort Riding

The Spring Break Resort Twin is a new snowboard model for the 2024 season that is already so popular that it sold out on the Capita website within one week of becoming available. This board is the first resort-focused all-mountain freestyle snowboard on the Spring Break lineup. Up to this point, Spring Break has primarily made decks for riding in slush and powder. However, the Resort Twin is the first board in the lineup focused on charging groomers all over a rider's favorite resort.

Best for Stability and Freestyle

The Jones Mountain Twin is the bestselling board of the Jones Snowboard brand. The board is an aggressive directional twin. It is an all-mountain snowboard that blends the stability of a freeride board with the playfulness of a freestyle board.

Best Value Powder Ready All Mountain Snowboard

The Lib Tech Travis Rice Orca is the most popular board on the Lib Tech line. This snowboard is a volume-shifted board. That means it runs shorter and wider than most snowboards. According to board of the world , the main benefit of this board is that individuals can ride around 3cm to 6cm shorter than their usual deck. The shorter length makes this board more maneuverable.

