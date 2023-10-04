All Clear Music & Fuji Music Group Acquire Publishing Rights And Writer's Share Of Will Jennings' Catalog

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo courtesy of Will Jennings

Jennings is a Multi-Award Winning Songwriter with Iconic Hits including“Higher Love,”“Tears In Heaven,”“Up Where We Belong,” and“My Heart Will Go On”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- All Clear Music and Fuji Music Group announced today that they have acquired 100% interest of the publishing rights and writer's share to iconic songwriter Will Jennings' entire catalog of music. One of the most impactful voices in songwriting history, Will Jennings has penned an extraordinary number of timelessly beloved songs for an eclectic range of musical icons like Steve Winwood, Whitney Houston, Roy Orbison, B.B. King, Celine Dion and Tim McGraw to name a few.Jennings had a gift for composing lyrics that connect with listeners on an enduringly powerful level. He won three Grammy Awards for song of the year for“Tears In Heaven,”“Up Where We Belong,” and“My Heart Will Go On” and an additional four songs were nominated for song of the year by National Academy of Recording Arts And Sciences including“Higher Love,” "Can't We Go On Together,” "I'll Never Love This Way Again,” and "People Alone.” He received numerous Golden Globe Awards and two songs,“My Heart Will Go On” and“Up Where We Belong,” both received Academy Awards. His resume includes awards of recognition including inductions into both the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York and The Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame in Austin, Texas."At a time when song catalogs are passed around like poker chips, this is an opportunity to continue Will Jennings' true legacy as a remarkable songwriter" said Hiroyuki Tachimoto, President, Fuji Music Group.Ichi Asatsuma, Chairman, Fuji Music Group added,“We are very honored to represent one of the world's finest songwriters with Lance Freed's All Clear Music, and we will give his music the very best promotion and all the respect it richly deserves."Will Jennings has been called the greatest American lyricist of the late 20th century with recognizable hits including“Back in the High Life Again,”“While You See a Chance,”“Please Remember Me,”“Where Are You Christmas,” "Somewhere in the Night,” and“Street Life.” Jennings co-wrote "Higher Love" with Steve Winwood, which landed on Billboard's Hot 100 as a # 1 song. Jennings biggest hit remains the 1997's Titanic theme "My Heart Will Go On." The song, written by Jennings and composer James Horner and sung by Celine Dion, earned numerous Oscars, Grammys and Golden Globes, becoming the most-played radio hit in history according to the Songwriter Hall of Fame.Born in Kilgore Texas, and relocated to Tyler, Texas as a child, Will Jennings primarily loved the iconic blues songs influenced by B.B. King. He recognized that he couldn't make a living writing three chord songs about the Blues, so he studied poetry and earned degrees that landed him a job as an Associate Professor of English and French literature at the University of Wisconsin. Jennings' love of music overwhelmed his desire to teach, and he eventually decided to move to Nashville to write songs. That move caught the attention of music publisher Lance Freed.“We signed Will Jennings to a publishing agreement with Almo/Irving Music publishing around 1974,” said Lance Freed, All Clear Music President.“His work as a lyricist initially landed him several opportunities to write contemporary pop songs, and he began a collaboration with Richard Kerr (“Mandy”). He moved on and wrote songs with notables like Joe Sample, Steve Winwood, B.B. King, James Horner, Jimmy Buffet, Roy Orbison, and Rodney Crowell.”“Will's catalog is so diverse and rich, it's a publisher's dream,” said Darrell Franklin, SR VP of Sheltered Music (All Clear Music's Nashville Division).“He excelled in whatever direction his musical muse led him. Whether it was Pop, Rock, R&B, Country, the Blues or music for film, he wrote songs that we have all come to know by heart. He was never bound by any specific genre.”About Fuji Music GroupFuji Music Group, Inc. (FMG) is a California-based company co-owned by Japan'slargest media conglomerate, Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary FujipacificMusic Inc. FMG business focuses on music copyrights and co-owns the worldwide rights of songs from the 1950s to early 70s, written by legendary songwriters/lyricists such as Chuck Berry, Ellas McDaniel a/k/a Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Reed, Chester Burnett a/k/a Howlin' Wolf and Hal David.About All Clear MusicAll Clear Music is the parent company of Nashville-based Sheltered Music - a rapidly evolving publishing company that has completed deals with Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Marty Stuart, the late Burt Bacharach, as well as a growing roster of hit songwriters and artists. Along with the catalog purchase of Dennis Linde, they have created a creative partnership with Record Producer, Dann Huff.

Tresa Halbrooks

LEGACY PR

+1 615-669-6058

