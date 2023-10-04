Virtual Data Room Market Estimated To Reach US$ 4,057 Million By 2028 At A CAGR Of 6.72%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The virtual data room market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% to reach US$4,057.111 million in 2028 from US$2,573.815 million in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the virtual data room market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$4,057.111 million by 2028.The virtual data room (VDR) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for highly secure solutions to transmit confidential documents and information between enterprises and legal authorities. Additionally, the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for efficient data management and secure document handling is a key driver of global VDR demand.VDRs provide a secure platform for businesses to manage and exchange sensitive customer information, including contract details, deal negotiations, and bidding data. They serve as corporate repositories and facilitate information exchange, contributing to market expansion. Furthermore, the BFSI sector utilizes VDRs to securely store and share financial documents like tax returns and financial statements required for loan processing.The virtual data room (VDR) market is witnessing increased utilization in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) due to the development of advanced features like access security, document security, and user interfaces. VDR providers also enhance data security by encrypting customers' confidential information with robust algorithms. For instance, AvePoint introduced Confide, a VDR, in January 2022, aimed at helping businesses securely manage data requests and collaborations. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and two-factor authentication in VDRs enhances document analysis and risk identification, contributing to market growth. In May 2022, Telefonica Tech launched a Virtual Data Centre in Ashburn, Virginia, designed to facilitate businesses in transitioning their workloads to a secure and accessible cloud environment, ensuring data safety and accessibility. The market is also influenced by domestic M&A activities, such as UK firms acquiring other UK companies.Access sample report or view details:Based on the offering, the Virtual Data Room Market is classified into software and services. The software segment's dominant position in the market, the software segment serves as a fundamental element of the Virtual Data Room market, encompassing the technological platform that facilitates secure document sharing, collaboration, and data management.Based on the enterprise size, the Virtual Data Room Market is segmented into small, medium, and large. The large enterprise segment holds the highest in the virtual data room market. Banks, healthcare organizations, large investment firms, and legal agencies played a significant role in driving market revenue. Large enterprises are increasingly adopting virtual data rooms to facilitate data management within their organizations.Based on the end user, the Virtual Data Room Market is categorized into BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Communication and Technology, and Others. The BFSI sector holds the largest market share, with a growing number of investment banking firms and financial institutions using VDR tools. These tools are instrumental in streamlining various critical processes within these organizations, including capital raising, strategic alliances, rights issues, and mergers and acquisitions. The BFSI sector benefits significantly from VDR platforms during these operations, contributing to their efficiency and effectiveness.Based on Geography, the Virtual Data Room Market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North American region plays a substantial role in the market. The integration of advanced technology in the region, particularly focusing on data privacy and secure end-to-end access to company data, is a driving force behind the growth of the virtual data room (VDR) market in the area. The rising need for technology solutions to secure critical data storage and transmission is a key factor propelling the demand for VDRs in the country, contributing to market growth.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the virtual data room market that have been covered are, Citrix (Vista Equity Partners), Intralinks (SS&C Technologies), iDeals Virtual Data Room, Datasite, Drooms GmbH, EthosData Virtual Data Room, SecureDocs (Onit), Box, ShareVault, and Digify among other significant market players.The market analytics report segments the Virtual Data Room Market on the following basis:.By OfferingoSoftwareoServices.By Enterprise SizeoSmalloMediumoLarge.By End-User IndustryoBFSIoRetailoGovernmentoHealthcareoCommunication and TechnologyoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.Australia.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Citrix (Vista Equity Partners).Intralinks (SS&C Technologies).iDeals Virtual Data Room.Datasite.Drooms GmbH.EthosData Virtual Data Room.SecureDocs (Onit).Box.ShareVault.DigifyExplore More Reports:.Encryption Software Market:.Cloud Security Market:.Software-Defined Networking Market:

