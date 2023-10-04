Sensiml And Silicon Technology Join Forces To Advance Edge AI Solutions With Japanese Oems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Partnership combines industry leading IoT edge AI/ML development tool suite with specialized Japanese electronics distributor

Expands knowledgeable local support for leading Japan consumer electronics, and industrial sensing companies seeking to implement AI in ultra-low power embedded devices Proven solutions include voice recognition, audio event detection, motion recognition, predictive maintenance, and anomaly detection.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML Corporation, a leading provider of AI software for IoT applications, and Silicon Technology, a prominent distributor serving the Japanese electronics industry announced today a strategic partnership to promote and integrate SensiML's edge AI solutions with sensor-driven intelligence into products for Japanese OEM customers. Silicon Technology's experienced application engineers will assist local OEM customers in the evaluation and implementation of SensiML's toolkit.

SensiML's robust software enables the production of highly optimized machine learning (ML) code that effortlessly integrates with application firmware on microcontrollers, spanning from 8-bit to 32-bit devices. By embedding intelligence directly into sensors and microcontrollers, SensiML enables OEMs to create smart, efficient, and responsive IoT devices with reduced power consumption and improved real-time performance.

Through Silicon Technology's experienced application engineers, Japanese OEM customers can rapidly evaluate and implement SensiML toolkit. The partnership enables Japanese OEMs access to SensiML's advanced AI technology.

Common use cases for SensiML's software are:



Voice keyword spotting

Acoustic event detection

Motion and gesture recognition

Predictive maintenance Anomaly detection

These capabilities enable a diverse range of applications , including:



Smart home devices

Industrial automation systems Wearable technologies

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Silicon Technology to expand our state-of-the-art edge AI technology support in the Japanese market," said Chris Rogers, CEO of SensiML. "By combining our expertise, we can provide customers with unrivaled solutions for embedded AI."

"SensiML's AI technology is a game-changer for embedded systems," said Michitaka Murakami, General Manager, Marketing & Sales Division of Silicon Technology. "We are excited to partner with SensiML to help Japanese OEM customers to seamlessly integrate edge AI capabilities into their products, unlocking new levels of performance, efficiency, and intelligence."

SensiML's collaboration with Silicon Technology aligns with its mission to democratize machine learning and make it accessible to a wide range of IoT manufacturers. By partnering with local experts like Silicon Technology, SensiML aims to foster innovation and accelerate the adoption of edge AI solutions in Japan.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK ), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto-generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit sensiml .

SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

