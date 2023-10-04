Artisight Powers Care Transformation At Wellspan Health With AI-Driven Smart Hospital Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The virtual nursing and remote patient monitoring pilot program will allow the Pennsylvania health system to improve outcomes and reduce clinician burden

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisight, Inc., a smart hospital platform powered by industry-defining artificial intelligence to provide virtual care, quality improvement, and care coordination solutions, today announced its collaboration with WellSpan Health, a health system focused on value-based care, on a pilot patient monitoring and virtual nursing program. The platform is currently being utilized at WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital in York, Pa.

WellSpan sought a solution to improve patient safety and reimagine ways to address nurse burnout by utilizing artificial intelligence to monitor patients at high risk for falls in its rehabilitation inpatient hospital. The pilot also includes a virtual nursing model, utilizing in-room audio and video connections. Virtual staff located within a control room at the facility can interact with patients and request assistance from on-site clinicians when needed. The platform ensures the patient is always being monitored while allowing clinicians to focus on direct patient care, alleviating staffing challenges WellSpan, as all health systems around the country, continues to experience.

Artisight's Smart Hospital Platform encompasses AI-driven sensors, computer vision, voice recognition, vital sign monitoring, indoor positioning capabilities, and actionable analytics reports. The platform's deep learning and open integration standards streamline safe patient care and reduce clinician burden. The electronic health record and hardware-agnostic platform seamlessly integrates into existing technology, ensuring cohesion for hospitals and health systems. The ability to scale the solution across WellSpan's eight hospitals in South Central Pennsylvania was also an important factor when it came to partnering with the system.

"Artisight is driving transformation by harnessing artificial intelligence that drives efficiency across the full spectrum of hospital operations," said Stephanie Lahr, MD, CHCIO, President of Artisight, Inc. "Our proprietary algorithms are constantly learning and adapting with a 99% accuracy rate. The Smart Hospital Platform delivers what hospitals and health systems need – reduced provider burden, increased patient and nurse satisfaction, and improved financial results."

"At WellSpan, the safety and well-being of our patients is top priority, and we are committed to finding a better way to serve them, our team members and our communities," said Kasey Paulus, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive at WellSpan Health. "The Artisight platform allows us to utilize innovative technology to support nurses and improve patient safety as part of our workforce transformation strategy."



"While many AI solutions solve a single problem well, we are discovering that the Artisight platform may be able to solve many problems for us. We're exploring those possibilities with Artisight as we imagine what's next with this platform," added Dr. R. Hal Baker, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer at WellSpan Health.

Upon successful completion of the pilot, WellSpan has plans to expand the program to other hospitals throughout its system.

About Artisight

Artisight redefines the possibilities of healthcare through its Smart Hospital Platform and solutions for virtual care, quality improvement, and care coordination. Anchored in deep clinical knowledge and industry-defining artificial intelligence, Artisight's state-of-the-art computer vision and robust multi-sensor network adapts in real-time to specific environments and workflows, unlocking previously inaccessible data and ensuring seamless integration into your healthcare ecosystem.

About WellSpan Health

WellSpan Health's vision is to reimagine healthcare through the delivery of comprehensive, equitable health and wellness solutions throughout our continuum of care. As an integrated delivery system focused on leading in value-based care, we encompass more than 2,000 employed providers, 220 locations, eight award-winning hospitals, home care and a behavioral health organization serving South Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. With a team 20,000 strong, WellSpan experts provide a range of services, from wellness and employer services solutions to advanced care for complex medical and behavioral conditions. Our clinically integrated network of 2,600 aligned physicians and advanced practice providers is dedicated to providing the highest quality and safety, inspiring our patients and communities to be their healthiest.

