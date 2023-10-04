Sagient & Pacific Reach: Pioneering A New Era In Financial Advisory Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Today marks the launch of two next-generation advisory firms, jointly guided under the leadership of CEO Paul Karlitz. Sagient and Pacific Reach will redefine the landscape of wealth management, financial planning, and risk management by leveraging modern approaches to planning and technology and focusing on long-term, deep client relationships. Sagient and Pacific Reach are building on the 30+ year history of its predecessor, Fraser Financial Group.

With a team of over 90 dedicated advisors, Sagient and Pacific Reach provide an unparalleled depth of expertise and tailor-made financial solutions to clients across the U.S. This dual-entity framework ensures an all-encompassing suite of services, ensuring that clients receive the utmost attention and customized strategies that align with their unique financial objectives.

Paul Karlitz, whose career spans over 28 years, assumes the CEO role at both Sagient and Pacific Reach. His experience encompasses a rich tapestry as both an advisor and a leader of teams, enabling him to position Sagient and Pacific Reach's advisors to understand and adeptly address clients' evolving needs amid the ever-changing financial landscape.

In a strategic move solidifying a commitment to continuity, Karlitz joined Fraser Financial Group as the president in August 2021 and developed his vision for the future: "Our advisors are experts in their field and are deeply committed to understanding each client's unique financial goals. Our team at Sagient focuses on advising clients in all areas of their financial journey through our financial planning process. Pacific Reach zeroes in on safeguarding clients' familial and business financial security by identifying risks and creating risk management and insurance solutions. The time is right for an advisory firm dedicated to crafting enduring strategies that coordinate multiple disciplines, so this dual-capability approach will serve our clients extremely well."

