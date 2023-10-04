Argus Wins Autotech Breakthrough Award For Automotive Cyber Security Innovation Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Argus' Groundbreaking Intrusion Detection System Manager (IdsM) for Linux Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argus Cyber Security , a global leader in automotive cyber security, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Automotive Cyber Security Innovation of the Year" award in the fourth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today. This year's program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

A common way to protect connected vehicles from cyber attacks is to embed intrusion detection systems in ECUs. However, AUTOSAR-based ECUs and non AUTOSAR-based ECUs (e.g., Linux) generate security events in different formats. The lack of a common standard for security events generated in the same vehicle makes it difficult to effectively monitor and identify potential breaches from remote.

As the first solution of its kind in the market, Argus' Intrusion Detection System Manager (IdsM) for Linux addresses this gap. IdsM for Linux

manages and coordinates security events from multiple Intrusion Detection System (IDS) sensors deployed on the Linux platform ECU. It collects incoming security events and applies advanced logic to filter them. As the logic is applied, the IdsM recognizes the events as qualified security events. These qualified events are then sent to an Intrusion Detection System Reporter (IdsR) or stored in the Security Event Memory (SEM).

Argus IdsM extends AUTOSAR specifications and capabilities also to Linux-based devices. This allows for streamlined and efficient monitoring of network traffic and potential security breaches, minimizing the noise from non-relevant events. The IdsM for Linux also enables OEMs to fulfill mandatory cyber security requirements to meet the recent UNECE R155 regulation standards.

"Vehicles have evolved into connected, software-driven machines that are increasingly exposed to cyber threats," said Ran Ish-Shalom, VP Strategy & Product, Argus Cyber Security. "Our IdsM for Linux solution seamlessly integrates security event management for AUTOSAR and Linux ECUs to help OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers combat cyber threats to software-defined vehicles and components. By extending the standard to non-AUTOSAR, POSIX operating systems such as Linux, our breakthrough solution offers a way to effectively monitor these systems and ensure transparency."

"This unique blend of innovation, technical prowess, and far-reaching impact makes Argus Cyber Security's IdsM for Linux our 'Automotive Cyber Security Innovation of the Year'," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of

AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "Argus' breakthrough solution raises the bar on Cyber Security for the entire automotive industry, providing manufacturers with a single, coordinated tool for monitoring and protecting different types of AUTOSAR and non-AUTOSAR ECUs in their vehicles."



Argus, a global leader in automotive cyber security, provides in-vehicle and cloud-based cyber security technologies for automakers and suppliers, to ensure that vehicle components, networks and fleets are secured and compliant throughout their life cycle.

Argus' innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 100 granted and pending patents.

Founded in 2014, Argus is headquartered in Israel, with offices in USA, Germany, France, Japan, and Korea. For more information visit Argus-sec

Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cyber Security, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough

