Tritium Secures Major Order From Driveco, Delivering 200 Fast Chargers To Leading French Charging Network

Tritium, a global leader in DC fast chargers for EVs, has signed a deal to supply leading French charging network operator Driveco and has secured an initial order for 200 fast chargers. The strategic collaboration further amplifies Tritium's presence in France, with the new chargers set to be primarily installed at a major European supermarket chain.

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced a new partnership with leading French charging network Driveco to provide fast charger technology and services.

As part of this new partnership, Driveco has placed its first order with Tritium for more than 200 fast chargers, including 100 PKM150 (150kW) chargers and 100 RTM50 (50kW) chargers.

Driveco is expanding and diversifying its 8,000+ charge point network with several marquee partnerships across hospitality, retail, and aerospace. The fast chargers in this order will primarily be installed at the world's eighth-largest retailer, with over 1,000 supermarkets, nearly 4,000 convenience stores, and 248 hypermarkets in France alone.

“We're thrilled to embark on this partnership with Driveco, a pivotal milestone in addressing the ever-growing charging needs of EV drivers throughout Driveco's expansive European network,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter.“This initial order of 200 fast chargers, located at prominent retail and fast charging sites across multiple EU countries, underscores our commitment to European EV drivers, who we have been supporting with globally leading chargers since 2014. We are resolute in our ambition to design, and importantly, to support in the field, the world's best fast charging equipment. Driveco has purchased service level agreements for their charging hardware, which is the best way to achieve a network with high uptime and availability for drivers.”

Tritium and Driveco's partnership will provide reliable fast charging to the increasing number of French EV drivers. France currently has over 100,000 public charging stations, including nearly 14,000 fast charging points as of July 2023, with the French government aiming to install 400,000 charging points by 2030. In 2022, EV sales in France increased by 8.4% from the previous year, to reach an annual sales volume of 329,034 EVs.

Driveco is dedicated to making electric mobility accessible to all and has the goal of operating over 60,000 charging points in Europe by 2030. Achieving this milestone will save approximately three million tons of CO2 emissions per year, in line with the European Union's Fit for 55 objectives.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging

