Constellium Completes The Sale Of Its Landau, Crailsheim And Burg Facilities


10/4/2023 8:17:18 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) announced today the completion of the sale of three of its soft alloy extrusion facilities located in Landau, Crailsheim and Burg in Germany to Vaessen Aluminium, for a total cash consideration of €48.8 million.

This announcement follows the completion of the regulatory approval process.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.

