VBL Therapeutics Reminds Shareholders To Vote In The Upcoming Annual And Special Shareholder Meeting

If the relevant proposals at the Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the Merger will close within a few days thereafter, subject to the satisfaction of all other closing conditions. VBL Ordinary Shares are currently listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“VBLT”. After completion of the Merger, VBL is expected to be renamed“Notable Labs, Ltd.” and trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“NTBL”.

The Meeting will take place on October 12, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET (3:00 p.m. Israel time) and will be held:



at VBL's offices at 8 HaSatat St. Modi'in, Israel, and in virtual format via live audio webcast accessible via a unique access link shareholders will receive upon registering to attend the Meeting.

At the Meeting, VBL will ask its shareholders to vote FOR a series of 11 proposals in connection with the Merger that are described in the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus/information statement dated September 5, 2023 that can be found here , as supplemented on September 18, 2023 and on October 2, 2023 .

THE VBL BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DETERMINED AND BELIEVES THAT EACH OF THE PROPOSALS OUTLINED IN THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS/INFORMATION STATEMENT IS ADVISABLE TO, AND IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF, VBL AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS AND HAS APPROVED EACH SUCH PROPOSAL. THE VBL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS THAT VBL SHAREHOLDERS VOTE“FOR” EACH SUCH PROPOSAL.

After careful consideration, each of the VBL and Notable boards of directors has approved the Merger Agreement and Merger and related Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated February 22, 2023 (the“Merger Agreement”).

Your vote is important.

Even if you plan to attend the Meeting via live audio webcast, VBL requests that you sign and return your proxy to ensure that your shares will be represented at the Meeting if you are unable to attend.

About VBL Therapeutics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), is a biopharmaceutical company that has historically focused on developing targeted therapies for immune-inflammatory diseases and cancer. VBL's goal has been to provide differentiated targeted therapeutics to address the underlying cause of diseases where treatment options are limited. VBL's sole product candidate, VB-601, is a targeted antibody for immune-inflammatory applications that has shown disease-modifying activity across multiple preclinical models including multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and inflammatory bowel disease. VBL has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Notable Labs, Inc., which is expected to close in October 2023, subject to shareholder approvals. VBL has also entered into an asset purchase agreement with ImmuneWalk Therapeutics (“ImmuneWalk”), an assignee of Wellbeing Group Ltd., to monetize VB-601, which is subject to a non-binding shareholder advisory vote at the Meeting. To learn more about VBL, please visit vblrx.

