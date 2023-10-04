Authid Momentum Drives 300% Increase In Quarter Over Quarter Sales

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New sales team secures over $1 Million in aggregate BARR

DENVER, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of innovative biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that it signed new customer contracts preliminarily valued at over $1 million in aggregate Booked Annual Recurring Revenue or BARR (as defined below) during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. These bookings represent more than four times the highest total gross BARR that authID had previously reported in a single quarter.

Highlights of the Company's secured contracts include a major money services company that will use authID's biometric platform for identity verification, a digital bank that will leverage authID to secure online account opening, and a healthcare services provider that needs to validate the identity of incoming patients. authID was also successful in signing several renewals with existing customers, which are not counted towards BARR.

authID's document-based identity verification streamlines online onboarding and eliminates fraud with quick 700ms identity verification processing that includes automated authentication of over 12,000 US and international government-issued ID documents, PAD Level 2 liveness confirmation, anti-spoofing checks, and facial biometric matching of a selfie to the credential photo. authID can also orchestrate additional identity verification services to ensure it's really the intended user, and not an imposter.

authID's patented identity platform then extends the value of that biometric root of trust to subsequently authenticate users with FIDO2 passwordless login and a quick selfie , making their entire journey fast, accurate, and friendly, while stopping fraud and account takeover. Today, friction-filled one-time passwords, PINs, and other difficult processes result in troublesome authentication experiences that increase enterprise risk, waste support staff resources, and cause user abandonment. Instead, authID rapidly and securely connects trusted users with their digital resources, keeping the enterprise safe from phishing and fraud.

“I am extremely pleased with the strong market momentum we achieved in the third quarter by securing contracts estimated at over $1 million in aggregate BARR,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID.“With these customer wins, we continue to see strong market demand and fit for our biometric identity verification and authentication services. The authID team is committed to building upon this success by delivering fast, accurate, and seamless identity experiences that connect verified individuals with their sensitive resources, while eliminating fraud for the enterprise.”

authID's patented identity authentication platform helps clients secure a range of workforce and consumer use-cases including:



Account Opening and Onboarding – Establish trusted digital identity and stop fraud during onboarding, with quick and highly accurate, document-based identity verification and facial biometric matching of a new customer or employee.

Securing the Consumer Journey – Whether in financial services or healthcare reduce fraud across the customer journey. Ease customer login with FIDO2 cryptographic passwordless authentication. Know it's really your customer requesting a valued financial transaction or accessing medical services.

Workforce Authentication – Deploy portable MFA across shared workstations and mobile devices with a simple facial biometric capture bound to a trusted identity. Employees can quickly authenticate to vital corporate applications without the hassles of passwords, hardware tokens, or helpdesk interaction. Trusted users can quickly and efficiently access workforce applications, and safely perform privileged actions, enhancing productivity and security. Password and Account Recovery Complexities – Eliminate passwords , the most common attack vector exploited by bad actors. Delight users with no more password hassles. Protect and enable account recovery with biometrics. authID's biometric chain of trust bound to a user's account replaces phishable one-time PIN codes and protects password or FIDO2-enabled accounts.