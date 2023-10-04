Ceridian Launches Dayforce Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today launched Dayforce Exchange, an open and connected marketplace that extends the Dayforce experience across applications, data, content, and the workforce.

Comprised of three distinct yet unified pillars – Talent Exchange, Solution Exchange, and Partner Exchange – Dayforce Exchange extends the Dayforce platform's unique HCM capabilities across internal and external networks, without extra navigation or login experiences. One security model, one sign-on, and the same single data model that Dayforce provides ensures reliability and compliance.

The announcement was made at INSIGHTS 2023 , the company's annual customer conference being held in Las Vegas and livestreamed online. Thousands of attendees are engaging in sessions and experiences centered on helping them drive success with“A Brand New Dayforce,” the conference's theme. At the conference, the company also announced plans to unify its brand to Dayforce, expected to become effective in January 2024.

Businesses today are struggling to blend different functionalities, solutions, and types of work smoothly and efficiently. They are also faced with an endless list of“marketplaces” that only address specific functionalities or audiences. This fragmented approach creates roadblocks, promotes data discrepancies, and prevents organizations from reaching their full potential. Organizations require a single, scalable solution that encompasses all elements of a marketplace, while providing critical data and information directly within the product experience – and Dayforce Exchange meets this need.

“Organizations recognize that work and the workplace are transforming to become more open and interconnected – and if done right, it presents a pivotal opportunity to innovate, transform, and win,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ceridian.“Dayforce Exchange is a one-of-a-kind marketplace that unites our Dayforce customers and their employees, as well as our broader community of users, including the valuable alumni audience. And unlike other marketplaces, Dayforce Exchange serves as a one-stop shop for organizations – all directly within Dayforce.”

About Dayforce Exchange:



Talent Exchange : Connects internal and external talent with opportunities across the entire workforce, fostering flexibility for workers and scalability for businesses. Leveraging Dayforce Career Explorer, administrators within Talent Exchange can explore the full potential of their talent pool by connecting them to projects and mentors. They can scale their organizations instantly by matching open roles to talent – sourced from third party talent pools like Ideal Talent MarketplaceTM, which provides access to a pre-qualified, flexible workforce. With Talent Exchange, organizations can bolster their talent pool even further by tapping into their alumni through Dayforce Alumni Network, which enables organizations to easily communicate, engage, and manage employees who have worked with them in the past.



Solution Exchange : Tailors the Dayforce experience with access to a rich library of report templates and dashboards built by the Dayforce community, including innovative hub widgets and content, reports, and integration studio connectors. It delivers personalized experiences and connectors enabling organizations to build tightly integrated ecosystems. By automating workflows, supercharging engagements, and sharing integrations, Solution Exchange extends the Dayforce experience without compromising agility, security, or reliability. It also provides the latest trends, best practices, compliance updates, and expert tips to help organizations thrive in an ever-changing business landscape.

Partner Exchange : Delivers a curated ecosystem of strategic system integrator and technology providers to implement and extend Dayforce functionality. Every application goes through a careful process of review and approval to ensure reliability. Organizations can browse, download, purchase, and test solutions – easily and intuitively – all within the Dayforce environment. Partners manage the listed applications, reducing the risk for customers, and making the whole interaction smooth and worry-free.



Dayforce Exchange will begin to be available to Ceridian customers in 2024.

Additional Information



Read the press release,“Ceridian Announces Next Generation of Dayforce Features, Powered by Artificial Intelligence”

Read the press release,“Ceridian Launches Dayforce Autonomous Payroll”

Read the press release,“Ceridian Introduces Hyper-Personalized Dayforce Experiences” Read the blog,“Trustworthy innovation: Transforming work with the power of AI”

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life BetterTM.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce software, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian or follow us @Ceridian .

