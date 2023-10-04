Biosurfactants Market Worth $1,311.48 Million By 2030 - Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on“Biosurfactants Market Size, Share, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the biosurfactants market size is expected to grow from US$ 811.08 million in 2022 to US$ 1,311.48 million by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. The market growth is attributed to advantages associated with usage of biosurfactants and growing demand from the detergents & cleaning products industry.

Get Sample PDF:

Global Biosurfactants Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments Dow Inc, Allied Carbon Solutions Co Ltd, Saraya Co Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Sabo SPA, Holiferm Ltd, Stepan Co, Deguan Biosurfactant Supplier, and Jeneil Bioproducts GmbH are among the key players operating in the global biosurfactants market. These players focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They also focus on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches.

Biosurfactants Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 811.08 million in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 1,311.48 million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 163 No. of Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 105 Historical data available Yes Segments covered by Type and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Dow Inc, Allied Carbon Solutions Co Ltd, Saraya Co Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Sabo SPA, Holiferm Ltd, Stepan Co, Deguan Biosurfactant Supplier, and Jeneil Bioproducts GmbH





In 2022, Europe held the largest share of the global biosurfactants market. Major factors driving the biosurfactants market growth in Europe are the increasing use of biosurfactants in detergents, cleaning products, personal care and cosmetic products, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and many other applications. In Europe, the rising awareness among consumers regarding the use of natural ingredients in their day-to-day products is boosting the demand for biosurfactant-based cleaners and detergents. The need for biosurfactants is increasing in the food industry. The emulsifying property of biosurfactants can be used to improve the physical properties of food products.





Advantages Associated with Usage of Biosurfactants Drives Biosurfactants Market Growth

Biosurfactants offer several advantages over chemical surfactants, such as high biodegradability, diversity of biological properties, and renewable characteristics being synthesized as a mixture of different molecules. Biosurfactants have various properties, including antimicrobial and antioxidant activity, that allow their application in different industries, such as detergents and personal care. They are also highly efficient in reducing surface and interfacial tensions. Further, biosurfactants are highly used in applications across many industries, such as bioremediation, cosmetics, agriculture, food processing, and pharmaceuticals, owing to their efficient surface and biological capabilities. Biosurfactants effectively lower surface tension, exhibit low toxicity, have a strong wetting ability, and promote the biodegradation of poorly soluble substrates.





Biosurfactants Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the biosurfactants market is segmented into sophorolipid, rhamnolipid, mannosylerythritol lipids (MELs), alkyl polyglucosides (APGs), surfactin, phospholipids, polymeric, and others. The sophorolipid segment held the largest market share in 2022. Sophorolipids are a class of glycolipid biosurfactants produced by yeast, primarily Candida bombicola. These molecules possess excellent surface-active properties, making them valuable in various applications such as personal care products, detergents, food additives, pharmaceuticals, and environmental remediation. In cosmetics, sophorolipids have gained traction as natural and biodegradable emulsifiers and foaming agents. Their ability to stabilize formulations while being gentle on the skin aligns with the increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly and skin-friendly products. Based on application, the biosurfactants market is segmented into household detergents, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals, leather processing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and others. The biosurfactants market share for the household detergents segment was notable in 2022. Biosurfactants have shown effective results in hard surface cleaning and automated dishwashing aid formulations. This is partially due to their low foaming profile and surface activity properties, which are potentially interesting in additional applications. They combine an outstanding environmental profile with excellent efficiency and are therefore suitable for use in household commercial goods.





Place Direct Order for Biosurfactants Market Research Report (2022-2030):





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Biosurfactants Market

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the advantages associated with the preference for using biosurfactants over synthetic surfactants primarily boosted the global biosurfactants market growth. However, the consumer goods industry experienced an adverse impact of the pandemic during the first quarter of 2020. The crisis led to social distancing restrictions and economic fallout, restricting biosurfactants manufacturing and distribution. Moreover, low-income and mid-income consumers faced financial difficulties in the initial months of 2020 owing to the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, people only purchased groceries, critical medical products, and primary essential products, which declined the sales of biosurfactants.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):





Bio-based and Synthetic Biosurfactants Market Size and Forecasts 2020 - 2030

Methanol Market at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Aerosol Propellants Market Size and Forecasts 2020 - 2030





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Sr. Vice President – Research

E-mail:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876





Tags Biosurfactants Biosurfactants Market Natural Surfactants Market Natural Surfactants Surfactants Sophorolipid Rhamnolipid MELs