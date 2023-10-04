Incatech Receives ISO 27001:2022 Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We view cyber hygiene, including detection and response as a fundamental core capability. Achieving ISO 27001:2022 establishes our commitment in managing information security with highest standards.” - Liliana Freedman, INCATech President & CEORESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- INCATech is proud to announce its recent achievement of the ISO 27001:2022 certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management systems. The certification underscores INCATech's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the information systems used to support our many clients and partners.



ISO 27001:2022 is the latest version of the internationally recognized information security standard, which sets forth a systematic approach to managing sensitive company and customer information, emphasizing risk management processes, and ensuring data confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Attaining ISO 27001:2022 certification validates INCATech's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security across its operations, demonstrating its ability to:



1. Identify and manage information security risks: INCATech has established comprehensive risk assessment and management processes to identify potential threats and vulnerabilities, ensuring proactive mitigation.



2. Protect sensitive information: The company has implemented stringent security controls and measures to safeguard data from unauthorized access, breaches, and other security incidents.



3. Continuously monitor and improve: INCATech is committed to ongoing monitoring, assessment, and improvement of its information security management system to stay ahead of emerging threats and vulnerabilities.



By achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification, INCATech enhances its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking cutting-edge solutions while prioritizing the security and confidentiality of their data. This certification also aligns with INCATech's long-term commitment to excellence, security, and innovation, as it continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.



INCATech's attainment of the ISO 27001:2022 certification is the result of thorough audits and assessments carried out by independent third-party certification entities. This certification is applicable across the entire organization, confirming that INCATech has successfully implemented and sustains a resilient and efficient Information Security Management System (ISMS).

