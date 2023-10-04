Incatech Receives ISO 27001:2022 Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We view cyber hygiene, including detection and response as a fundamental core capability. Achieving ISO 27001:2022 establishes our commitment in managing information security with highest standards.” - Liliana Freedman, INCATech President & CEORESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- INCATech is proud to announce its recent achievement of the ISO 27001:2022 certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management systems. The certification underscores INCATech's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the information systems used to support our many clients and partners.
ISO 27001:2022 is the latest version of the internationally recognized information security standard, which sets forth a systematic approach to managing sensitive company and customer information, emphasizing risk management processes, and ensuring data confidentiality, integrity, and availability.
Attaining ISO 27001:2022 certification validates INCATech's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security across its operations, demonstrating its ability to:
1. Identify and manage information security risks: INCATech has established comprehensive risk assessment and management processes to identify potential threats and vulnerabilities, ensuring proactive mitigation.
2. Protect sensitive information: The company has implemented stringent security controls and measures to safeguard data from unauthorized access, breaches, and other security incidents.
3. Continuously monitor and improve: INCATech is committed to ongoing monitoring, assessment, and improvement of its information security management system to stay ahead of emerging threats and vulnerabilities.
By achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification, INCATech enhances its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking cutting-edge solutions while prioritizing the security and confidentiality of their data. This certification also aligns with INCATech's long-term commitment to excellence, security, and innovation, as it continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.
INCATech's attainment of the ISO 27001:2022 certification is the result of thorough audits and assessments carried out by independent third-party certification entities. This certification is applicable across the entire organization, confirming that INCATech has successfully implemented and sustains a resilient and efficient Information Security Management System (ISMS).
Bruce Freedman
INCATech
+1 703-997-2081
email us here
MENAFN04102023003118003196ID1107187364
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.