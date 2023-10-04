The Catholic Foundation Of Greater Philadelphia Unveils Inaugural Angel Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Distinguished Catholic Foundation to Bestow a Total of $50,000 in Recognition of Outstanding Evangelization Initiatives in the Greater Philadelphia Area

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP), an independent nonprofit community foundation and the area's leading resource for Catholic philanthropy, will present its first-ever Angel Award. In total, $50,000 will be awarded to the applicant who best champions innovative evangelization initiatives within the greater Philadelphia area.“As an independent foundation, The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia strives to be the leader in supporting the Catholic Faith,” said Dr. Tammy Tenaglia, Vice Chair of CFGP's Board of Trustees and Chair of CFGP's Grant Committee.“The goal of the Angel Award is to inspire and encourage the mission-critical activity of evangelization.”On Thursday, October 19, 2023, three finalists will present their proposals, which outline each organization's plans for the award, to CFGP's Board of Trustees alongside local philanthropists, culminating in a live vote to determine the recipient of the 2023 Angel Award. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Union League Liberty Hill.The three presenters are:- Roman Catholic High School: Roman Catholic High School strives to bring the Gospel values of Jesus Christ to its students while forming a Catholic community that embodies the Christian spirit of service to all. Their plan intends to address the gap between knowing "about" Jesus and entering into a relationship "with" Jesus. They plan to establish a relational model of ministry and evangelization where teenagers are invited into a personal relationship with Jesus.- Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary: The Seminary forms missionary disciples who are shepherds after the heart of Jesus Christ - Catholic priests and permanent deacons, religious and lay, men and women - for various forms of ministry and service. Their proposal looks to engage individuals throughout the five-county area of Greater Philadelphia through the integration of email marketing, podcast presentations, short-reel videos, and radio programming. The project consists of weekly messaging about the lives of saints whose experience is particularly relevant to the life of faith in the contemporary world.- Live Vertical: Their mission is to take religion from a subject learned to a faith that is vibrantly lived. They help to foster personal encounters with Jesus Christ through guided adoration sessions, retreats, and campus minister accompaniment. Their plan proposes to expand the reach and depth of campus ministry beyond the campus minister through the creation of evangelization teams in high schools composed of students and adults. These teams will work with the campus minister to be catalysts for encounters with Jesus within their school community. The focus is a mission for one.The Angel Award presentation event is free to attend and open to the public. To register to attend, guests are encouraged to RSVP by October 13 by visiting . Those interested in investing in the Angel Award, can make donations by visiting .###About The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP)The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP) is an independent, nonprofit community foundation committed to growing philanthropy and supporting the mission and ministries of the Catholic Church in the Greater Philadelphia area. CFGP provides a wide range of services, including charitable funds management, grantmaking, and nonprofit consulting, to help Catholic organizations and donors make a positive impact in their communities. 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia. Over the past decade, CFGP has distributed over $20 million to Catholic organizations through its network of charitable funds and helped raise more than $200 million for over 100 Catholic ministries. The Foundation is recognized as the expert in Catholic philanthropy in the Greater Philadelphia area, with close to 10,000 existing donors and 132 existing Catholic funds. To learn more, visit thecfgp or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

