I AM A GENTLEMAN, INC. MALE MENTORING ORGANIZATION LAUNCHES“PROJECT GENTLEMEN” IMAGE AND GROOMING STUDIO

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a city where the odds may seem insurmountable, the I AM A GENTLEMAN, INC. (iAAG) is dedicated to rewriting this narrative, is about to pen a new chapter with the launch of the Project Gentlemen Image & Grooming Studio. Project Gentlemen Image & Grooming Studio is set to open early November 2023. The studio will provide apparel, accessories, and grooming services to young men graduating from high school and adult men re-entering the workforce.The mission of The Project Gentlemen Image & Grooming Studio is to empower men by offering them the tools they need to look their best, feel confident, and make a lasting impression for job seeking opportunities.“Accessibility is at the heart of our vision. We are aware of the difficulties many students and job seekers face with their finances. Therefore, we are proud to offer a significant amount of our apparelcomplimentary. This ensures that our clients have access to high-quality clothing for important occasions such as graduations or job interviews. We believe that every young man deserves the opportunity to present himself properly, along with pride, and confidence during these significant milestones,” Executive Director and Founder of I Am A Gentleman, Inc. (iAAG), Jermaine Lawrence Anderson.The studio will be operated and managed by young men of iAAG who are passionate about helping others and gaining practical experience in the retail industry. Through their dedication and commitment, the aim is to create a welcoming and supportive environment for all clientele.As an added level of inspiration, Project Gentlemen plans to congratulate and celebrate clients that graduate and land jobs with a surprise gift from celebrities. Ideally, celebrities will donate professional attire and accessories along with casual garb that promises to be one-of-kind and unique for these efforts. Celebrities that send photos along with their donations will be featured in the studio in special display cases and areas.For more information on I AM A GENTLEMAN, INC., please visit###PROJECT GENTLEMEN IMAGE & GROOMING STUDIO LAUNCH FACT SHEETProject Gentlemen has invited entertainers and athletes to donate professional attire, casual garb, and accessories.The following items are being sought for donations: Topcoats, Over Coats, Trench Coats, Suits, Blazers, Slacks, Dress Shirts, Vests, Neckwear, Shoes, Socks, Belts, Underwear, Cufflinks, Scarfs, Gloves, Toiletry Bags, Grooming Kits, Shaving Accessories, Briefcases, Attaches, Portfolios, Planners, Stationery, Ink Pens, Ink Wells, Luggage, Umbrellas, etc.Invitees include Will Smith, Sean Combs, Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Common, Chance The Rapper, Dwayne Wade, Zach LaVine, DeMar Darnell DeRozan, Matt Forte, etc.In addition to providing clothing, Project Gentlemen is committed to educating men in the areas of image and grooming. The studio will offer group consultations focused on essential topics such as personal style, grooming techniques, and dressing for success. By sharing knowledge and practical tips, Project Gentlemen will empower men to make informed choices and develop their unique sense of character.As the studio grows and evolves, the plan is to expand the range of services to meet the diverse needs of Project Gentlemen clientele. In the future, Project Gentlemen will offer additional services such as haircuts, beard treatments, manicures, pedicures, and other personal grooming treatments. By doing so, the aim will be to create a comprehensive experience that addresses the holistic needs of Project Gentlemen clients.I Am A Gentleman, Inc. (iAAG) recently celebrated their 14th season, extending a warm embrace to 68 budding young male leaders as they embark on a life-altering journey within the award-winning, 14-Week Male Mentoring Academy . The academy is for young men ages 13-21. Within its walls, they will discover the transformative power of self-esteem, confidence, and respect, vital life skills for navigating life's labyrinth.The founder, Jermaine Lawrence Anderson, continues to champion the iAAG programs as the student's hail from diverse backgrounds, spanning 18 zip codes, including 16 Chicago neighborhoods and 17 suburbs.Remarkably, 90% of these young men come from fatherless homes, underscoring the urgency of their mission.

