Apica Announces Generative AI Assistant For Ascent Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Apica unveils new functionality following the acquisition of Logiq to increase productivity and reduce toil

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Apica, a leader in data management and active observability, today announced the general availability of its Generative AI Assistant for the Apica Ascent Platform. The first functionality introduced since Apica acquired Logiq in August, Apica delivers advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to streamline and enhance data management worldwide. Apica is the first data fabric company to add a generative AI assistant into the data operations process.The Apica Ascent platform gives users limitless storage, unified data pipeline control, and comprehensive insights at the lowest cost on the market. With the introduction of the Generative AI Assistant, Apica takes a significant step forward in simplifying and automating data management, enabling faster and more efficient delivery of high-quality contextualized data.“We are thrilled to integrate Generative AI into the Apica Ascent Platform and bring targeted capabilities that help reduce toil and improve productivity for our customers," said Ranjan Parthasarathy, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Apica. "This marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify data operations and give our customers much-needed relief over data growth, sprawl, complexity, and various challenges. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we empower organizations to take full advantage of their data and get the most out of the applications they most care about.”According to Gartner , Generative AI will eventually become“general-purpose technology with an impact similar to that of the steam engine, electricity, and the internet.” Enterprises seek meaningful ways to assist their work and productivity beyond the novelty stage. Strategically designed to reduce the friction common in the last mile of data analysis, the Generative AI Assistant provides context to analyzed data.Apica's new Generative AI capabilities help customers utilize time more efficiently by enriching data context and filling knowledge gaps. Additionally, customers now have the ability to bring their own modeling data to tune derivative output to meet their business objectives. The Generative AI Assistant will increase productivity and reduce toil by providing faster insights with more contextually relevant data. Thanks to its flexibility, the tool can be used for a broad set of data types and formats, giving context to data such as security and system events or OpenTelemetry data. This unique level of flexibility can be applied to both SaaS and on-premises deployments, ensuring Apica customers have access to the tools required to take full advantage of AI in their telemetry data streams. Apica's data fabric architecture integrates many data sources and provides the necessary context. Now, with AI's power, Apica adds context to all ingested data.Apica is committed to providing users with amplified, rapid insights into their mission-critical data. The Generative AI Assistant integrates with the two leading vendors in the AI space, OpenAI ChatGpt and Azure OpenAI. Users can use popular models such as GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 Turbo or custom models on proprietary datasets.The solution is available now globally.Connect with ApicaTwitterLinkedInAbout ApicaApica keeps your enterprise operating. Our Ascent platform delivers observability, automated root cause analysis, and advanced data management to find and resolve complex digital performance issues before they negatively impact your bottom line. With limitless data, control, and insights, Apica helps customers take full advantage of their data and architecture within their budget. Today, business operations depend on understanding the health of multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments to provide optimal user experiences. Apica delivers a unified view of all your information for the entire technology stack at significant cost savings. For more information, visit .

Ben Jolley

Apica

+1 801-592-0806

