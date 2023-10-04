Digital Wallet Market Projected To Surpass US$ 15,270.008 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 20.37%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global digital wallet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.37% to reach US$15,270.008 billion in 2028 from US$4,170.142 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global digital wallet market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.37% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$15,270.008 billion by 2028.A digital wallet is a type of payment service that enables both personal users and businesses to send and receive money via mobile devices. Easy accessibility, simplicity in adding funds, and quick financial transactions are all advantages of a digital wallet that support the expansion of demand. A key component of the market's growth is the digital wallet, which is incredibly easy to use and doesn't cost much to register. The market is also expanding as a result of the growing use of smartphones . Mobile wallet usage is increasing as a result of the rising smartphone market, which also serves as a driving force behind this development. Additionally, the rapid use of mobile wallets by bars, hotels, and restaurants has contributed to an increase in demand on the international market.A digital wallet is any app, electronic gadget, or internet service that enables consumers or organizations to conduct financial transactions online. Along with other things like gift cards and driver's licenses, it also keeps track of users' payment information for a variety of websites and payment methods. A digital wallet, which is typically used on a smartphone, may also be used on a PC. However, due to its portability and flexibility, the smartphone app is the most widely used type of digital wallet. In some situations, using a digital wallet is not only more convenient but also safer than using a physical wallet. To use the service, users of digital wallets must download the specialized applications developed by banks or reliable third parties.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements. For instance, in August 2023, Visa and FNBO announced the official launch of FNBO's instant digital issuing capabilities. The technological solution improves the customer experience by delivering quick account credentials to a user's mobile wallet in a single, seamless experience, without the need to download an app. With this service, consumers may submit a credit card application and, if accepted, obtain a digital account number that is immediately placed into their digital wallet. Customers may immediately use their new card from their current mobile wallet, adding convenience and accessibility.Access sample report or view details:Based on device, the global digital market is divided into Laptop/PC and smartphones. The smartphone digital wallet segment is experiencing major growth in the global digital wallet market due to its flexibility and versatility in a variety of payment options. With the ease with which mobile apps can be downloaded and utilized, smartphones have also made it simpler for digital wallet providers to connect with users. Digital wallets are an appealing replacement for conventional payment systems because of how simple they are to use. Customers who use the digital wallet can keep money there and use it to pay bills. Utilizing their debit or credit cards, customers may instantly receive refunds in addition to adding money to their wallets. More digitalized payment methods are being used since they are thought to be safer and easier, which is a key reason driving the market demand for the global digital wallet.Based on application, the global digital wallet market is divided into money transfer, recharge, movie booking, food ordering, and others. Due to the increasing acceptance of mobile wallets across merchants and online channels, the money transfer category led the industry by capturing the bulk of the market share. The worldwide digital wallet market is expanding as a result of merchants using cashless or contactless payment for digital marketing. The technology helps stores and e-commerce businesses by tracking loyalty rewards and offering special discounts to strengthen relationships with customers who use mobile devices.Geographically, the Asia Pacific, with a strong focus on India, has captured a substantial share of the global digital wallet market. Asia Pacific mobile wallet market accounted for the majority of the revenue share, due to a combination of factors. Mobile wallet usage is being fueled by widespread smartphone use and rising levels of digital literacy enabling safe and easy transactions. Notably, applications like WeChat Pay, Alipay, and Paytm have become indispensable to daily life, including payments, e-commerce, and financial services, in nations like China and India. Government programs that support cashless economies and the accessibility of a variety of services inside mobile wallet ecosystems further support the industry's burgeoning expansion in the area.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global digital wallet market that have been covered are Samsung, Apple Inc., Google LLC, Paypal, Line Pay Corporation, Paytm Payment Bank Ltd., One Mobikwik Systems Limited, Zelle, Walmart, Mastercard, WeChat (Tencent Holdings Limited), Alipay (Alibaba Group), and Mercadolibre Inc. among others.The market analytics report segments the global digital wallet market as follows:.BY DEVICEoLaptop/PCoSmartphones.BY APPLICATIONoMoney TransferoRechargeoMovie BookingoFood orderingoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Samsung.Apple Inc..Google LLC.Paypal.Line Pay Corporation.Paytm Payment Bank Ltd..One Mobikwik Systems Limited.Zelle.Walmart.Mastercard.Wechat (Tencent Holdings Limited).Alipay (Alibaba Group).Mercadolibre Inc.Explore More Reports:.Global Contactless Payment Market:.Online Banking Solution Market:.Global Freight Audit and Payment Market:

