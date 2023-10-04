(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Every Kid Sports and Lids Foundation Join Forces to Empower Youth During National Youth Sports Week

- Arch Fuston, Board President at Every Kid Sports, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Every Kid Sports , a national 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to removing financial barriers that prevent children from participating in youth sports, is excited to announce a transformative partnership with the Lids Foundation during National Youth Sports Week. This dynamic collaboration will empower children from income-restricted families to unlock the benefits of sports and physical activity.Every Kid Sports is renowned for its mission to make youth sports accessible to all children, regardless of their socioeconomic background. Through the Every Kid Sports Pass, the organization provides up to $150 three times a year per child to cover registration fees for recreational sports programs. By ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder a child's ability to play sports, Every Kid Sports fosters inclusivity, personal development, and healthy behaviors in young lives.The Lids Foundation, a prominent supporter of community wellness and vitality, shares a similar commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals across the United States and Canada. The Foundation raises funds through various initiatives, including fundraisers organized and supported by Lids teammates and donations made in Lids stores nationwide. These funds are directed towards charitable organizations whose missions align with the values and objectives of the Lids Foundation.In a remarkable display of their dedication to improving communities, the Lids Foundation has pledged $50,000 to Every Kid Sports. This generous contribution will directly benefit children from income-restricted families, offering them the opportunity to participate in youth sports programs that they might not have otherwise been able to afford. The partnership between Every Kid Sports and the Lids Foundation will bridge the gap between financial limitations and sporting aspirations, enriching the lives of countless young individuals."We are thrilled to partner with the Lids Foundation during National Youth Sports Week and beyond," said Arch Fuston, Board President at Every Kid Sports. "This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to ensuring that all children, regardless of their economic circumstances, can experience the joys and benefits of participating in youth sports."“Providing our communities and children with the resources to enhance their lives is one of the primary goals of the Lids Foundation,” said Lawrence Berger, Co-Founder and Partner of Ames Watson and Board Member of Lids Foundation.“We are proud to partner with Every Kids Sports, an organization that shares our values of promoting activity and providing greater access to sports for all children to ensure that they have bright, healthy futures.”National Youth Sports Week serves as the perfect backdrop for this impactful partnership between Every Kid Sports and the Lids Foundation. As both organizations celebrate the importance of youth sports and physical activity, this collaboration promises to be a catalyst for positive change in the lives of young athletes nationwide.To learn more about Every Kid Sports and the Lids Foundation, their missions, and how you can get involved, please visit .About Every Kid Sports:Every Kid Sports is an award-winning national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that empowers children to play sports by covering youth sport registration fees. Since 2009, the organization has helped“level the playing field” by providing over 150,000 grants that help children in low-income communities. Every Kid Sports has received the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and the Impact Award for Reduced Inequalities by the Beyond Sports Collective, and has been recognized by The Aspen Institute as a Project Play Champion. Grant partners include Under Armour, DICKS Sporting Goods, T-Mobile, NFL Flag Football, Little League International and the NBA Players Association Foundation. To learn more, submit a grant application, or show donor support, please visit .About the Lids Foundation:The Lids Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and the philanthropic support arm of Lids Sports Group. The Lids Foundation works to engage young people in the communities where Lids Sports Group operates to become active in sports-related activities that promote healthy lifestyles as well as leadership and growth opportunities. It accomplishes its mission primarily through offering resources – be it in the manner of time, expertise, funds, or materials – to nonprofit organizations with goals and values that align with those of the Lids Foundation. To find out more about the Lids Foundation, visit .

