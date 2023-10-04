Automotive Lighting Systems Market To Surpass US$ 131.3 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 11.68%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The automotive lighting systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.68%, reaching US$131.386 billion in 2028 from US$60.640 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the automotive lighting systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.68% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$131.386 billion by 2028.The market is expected to thrive owing to factors such as keen attention to road safety, expanded government regulations, and the burgeoning automobile manufacturing sector driving the automotive lighting market's growth. Additionally, factors such as rising disposable incomes, improved lifestyles, and increased transportation needs propel vehicle production, further stimulating the automotive lighting market's expansion.Automotive lighting plays a crucial role in ensuring safety, and visibility, and enhancing the aesthetics of vehicles in the automotive industry. This includes various lighting systems such as headlights, taillights, fog lights, indicators, and interior lighting. These lighting components provide essential illumination for drivers, particularly in challenging conditions like low-light situations or adverse weather.The Automotive Lighting Systems Market is significantly influenced by the advancements in the Automotive Industry: The automotive sector is undergoing a technological revolution, blending new technology with traditional manufacturing methods. An example of this is Hyundai Mobis' "lighting grille" technology, introduced in June 2021, which incorporates LED lighting within a car's front grille, turning it into a lighting source. In response to the electric vehicle trend, automotive lighting manufacturers are developing innovative lighting technologies to replace outdated standard lights. Electric vehicle manufacturers are also introducing new vehicle models with impressive interiors. Further, Government and regulatory bodies often impose rigorous lighting standards for vehicles, regulatory agencies, like the Canadian Vehicle Lighting Regulation in September 2021, enforce strict lighting standards, such as daytime running lights and automatic side marker lights. As both consumers and manufacturers seek more efficient and durable lighting solutions, the shift from conventional halogen bulbs to LED or HID lights may drive demand. Consequently, there is a growing demand for safety features and adaptive lighting systems due to increased road traffic accidents, emphasizing the need for advanced lighting solutions.Access sample report or view details:Based on the technology, the Automotive Lighting Systems Market is classified into LED, Halogen, and Xenon. The LED segment holds a dominant position in the market, and its prominence is driving growth in this sector. LED lighting brings various advantages, such as high energy efficiency, extended lifespan, compact size, and versatile design options.Based on the vehicle type, the Automotive Lighting Systems Market is segmented into economy, mid-range, and luxury. Mid-range vehicles hold a substantial share of the market, driven by their increasing global sales, which have created a consistent demand for innovative and advanced lighting solutions. The rising emphasis on safety, aesthetics, and improved driving experiences has spurred the adoption of cutting-edge lighting technologies, including LED headlights, adaptive lighting systems, and dynamic lighting features.Based on the application, the Automotive Lighting Systems Market is categorized into interior lighting and exterior lighting. Interior lighting holds a dominant position in the market, the growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of improved interior lighting in mid and high-end vehicles. Advancements in interior lighting are primarily driven by the need for enhanced safety, user interaction, comfort, and aesthetics in modern vehicles.Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific region plays a substantial role in the automotive lighting market primarily driven by the rising demand for commercial vehicles in various countries. The robust automobile production in China is a major factor contributing to the growth of the Automotive Lighting System Market in the Chinese market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the automotive lighting system market that have been covered include GK Holdings (Magneti Marelli S.p.A), 3D Sensing Specialist Ams (Osram Group), Faurecia, HELLA GmbH & Co., Merck KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Baxter, Bosch Limited, and Magna International Inc. among other market players.The market analytics report segments the Automotive Lighting Systems Market on the following basis:.By TechnologyoLEDoHalogenoXenon.By Vehicle TYPEoEconomyoMid-rangeoLuxury.By ApplicationoInterior Lighting.Car Body Lighting.Ambient Lighting.Reading Lights.Roof ConsoleoExterior Lighting.Head Lamps.Rear Lamps.Side Lighting.Others.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.GK Holdings (Magneti Marelli S.p.A).3D sensing specialist ams (Osram Group).Faurecia.HELLA GmbH & Co..Merck KGaA.Koninklijke Philips N.V..Samsung Electronics Co. 