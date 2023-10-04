Guardian Digital Participates In Cybersecurity Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The renowned firm participates in Cybersecurity Awareness Month, coordinated by the National Cybersecurity Alliance.

TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Guardian Digital participates in the Cybersecurity Awareness Month coordinated by the National Cybersecurity Alliance in October. The firm seeks to focus on practical initiatives in October. Guardian Digital, a recognized“Champion” by the National Cyber Security Alliance, is taking proactive steps to educate businesses on the critical importance of email security and how to protect their users from advanced email threats.Brittany Day, Director Of Communications Guardian Digital, stated,“We are delighted to participate in The Cybersecurity Awareness Month coordinated by the National Cybersecurity Alliance.”The firm's initiatives aim to empower organizations with the knowledge and resources to fortify their email defenses. Their efforts align with the collaborative mission of Cybersecurity Awareness Month to provide individuals and organizations with the tools they need to stay secure in the digital landscape.The team at the firm highlights how Cybersecurity Awareness Month has grown into a national effort that encompasses consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, corporations, educational institutions, and young people. Guardian Digital's contribution to this initiative emphasizes the importance of email security as a fundamental aspect of overall cybersecurity.Guardian Digital's email protection solution is a fully managed, cloud-based platform designed to cater to organizations of all sizes. It equips businesses with cutting-edge technology and cybersecurity expertise, enabling them to thwart advanced threats such as targeted spear-phishing and ransomware.By implementing Guardian Digital's solution, organizations can make informed cybersecurity decisions, ensuring the safety of their users, data, and brand against costly and damaging attacks and breaches.Brittany added,“In the current scenario, we encourage businesses to be cyber-aware and strengthen their email security with these excellent tools we've shared.”With the collaborative efforts in increasing cybersecurity, the firm has made a mark in the industry.About Cybersecurity Awareness Month -Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an initiative to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through various events and initiatives. Its primary goal is to raise awareness about cybersecurity and enhance the nation's resiliency in a cyber incident. Since its establishment by a Presidential proclamation in 2004, Cybersecurity Awareness Month has gained formal recognition from Congress federal, state, and local governments.About Guardian Digital -Guardian Digital, Inc. is a pioneer in building enterprise email solutions with a relentless focus on security and unparalleled customer support. Founded in 1999, Guardian Digital has been a trailblazer in the open-source architecture security-as-a-service email protection model. Guardian Digital leverages open-source development, contemporary cloud technologies, and decades of combined experience protecting enterprises.

