Edge AI Hardware Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach $38.87 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 18.8%

Edge AI Hardware Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Edge AI Hardware Market by Component, Device Type, Process, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global edge AI hardware market size was valued at $6.88 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $38.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Edge AI hardware is a device that can take decisions & process data independently without any external connection. These edge AI hardware does not have any issue of bandwidth and latency of real-time data, which influence application execution. Real time operations are very crucial in robots and self-driving cars among other applications.

Global edge AI hardware market growth is anticipated to be driven by factors such as emergence of AI coprocessors for edge computing and rise in IoT applications by various end user industries such as automotive and consumer electronics. In addition, increase in real-time low latency on edge devices, boosts the overall market growth. However, power consumption & size constraint acts as a major restraint for the global edge AI hardware industry . On the contrary, rise in demand and adoption of artificial intelligence products & services is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the edge AI hardware industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, edge AI hardware market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the edge AI hardware industry include:

⦁Apple Inc.

⦁Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

⦁Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

⦁Intel Corporation

⦁International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

⦁MediaTek Inc.

⦁Microsoft Corporation

⦁NVIDIA Corporation

⦁Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

⦁Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung)

Edge AI hardware devices use artificial intelligence & edge computing to run machine learning tasks directly on connected edge devices. It provides several advantages such as lower data transfer volume, speed for real-time computing, privacy & security, high availability, and cost. There are many applications of these hardware to be expected in the future in several areas such as smart AI vision camera, smart energy, AI healthcare, entertainment, smart factories, and intelligent transportation systems.

Region wise, the edge AI hardware market trend is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The edge AI hardware market size have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed maximum revenue in 2020.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the global edge AI hardware market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall edge AI hardware market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The current edge AI hardware market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the edge AI hardware market share of key vendors.

⦁The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.

