Netflix considers increasing prices of ad-free service amid actors’ strike

(MENAFN) Netflix is intending to increase the price of its ad-free service following the current Hollywood actors’ slowdown finishes, a US journal declared on Tuesday, making the streaming firm’s stocks over 3 percent higher.



Netflix is in discussions about potential price increases in various global markets, with a focus on starting in the United States and Canada, according to sources cited by the journal. The exact amount of the price hike and the effective date have not been specified at this time, as per the report.



Netflix has chosen not to provide any comments regarding this development.



Ongoing negotiations between the SAG-AFTRA actors' union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing the studios, are set to continue with their next meeting scheduled for Wednesday. In contrast, the writers' union reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP last week following five months of unsuccessful negotiations.



It's worth noting that Netflix had previously reduced subscription prices in certain countries in February, and in the same month, the company introduced measures to address password sharing among subscribers, which were subsequently rolled out in over 100 countries in May.

