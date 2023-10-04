Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable to King of Lesotho Letsie III congratulating him on the national day of his country.
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani an invitation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to participate in 3rd Asian Cooperation Dialogue Summit.
VIENNA -- The committee for monitoring the oil market, an offshoot of OPEC+, is due to hold a virtual meeting to review crude output.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait crude oil lost USD two Tuesday to reach USD 94.11 pb compared with USD 96.11 pb the day before.
NEW YORK -- Kuwait affirms readiness to implement the UN 17 goals for 2030 to tackle global environmental and development issues. (end) rk
