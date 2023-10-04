Defense Intelligence Special Forces Land In Crimea, Attack Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Special agents of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine landed on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula and inflicted fire damage on the Russian occupiers.

"Stuhna and Bratstvo special forces as part of the Tymura special unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine landed on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula and inflicted fire damage on Moscow's occupiers! Crimea will be Ukrainian!" the press service of the agency reports .

Earlier, the units of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted a special operation, as a result of which the so-called Boyko rigs – gas and oil drilling platforms off the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea – were returned to the control of Ukraine.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

