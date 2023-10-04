Reasons For Azerbaijan's Refusal To Meet In Spain

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. President Ilham Aliyev has canceled his visit to Granada, Spain, where a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was to be held with the participation of leaders of the European Union, France, and Germany, Trend reports.

There are several reasons for this, including France's destructive position as well as disagreements between Paris and Berlin over Türkiye's participation in the meeting. Under such conditions, the Azerbaijani side refused to negotiate.

In addition, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who visited Yerevan the previous day, was again in the spotlight with her anti-Azerbaijani statements. "Any action that threatens the territorial integrity of Armenia will be met with a very tough response," she said ahead of the Granada meeting. These statements, calculated to aggravate the situation between Baku and Yerevan, serve only to accelerate the process of Armenia's militarization.

Moreover, the French Foreign Minister's repetition of tales of so-called "blockades" and "forced resettlement" at her meetings in Armenia does not serve peace in the region either.

Colonna's words that "France is always on Armenia's side" finally demonstrated that France's statements that it is a "neutral and independent mediator" do not reflect reality. And the statements of the French Foreign Minister regarding the arming of Armenia once again reveal the true intentions and goals of Paris.

There is only one explanation for all this: France is interested in escalation in the South Caucasus. Apparently, for this purpose, Paris insists on preparing Armenia for a long-term terrorist war and, in particular, terror against Azerbaijan.

In the run-up to the Granada meeting, France made anti-Azerbaijani statements aimed at bringing tension in the region to a peak, in connection with which President Ilham Aliyev considered France's participation in the process of normalization in the region illogical.