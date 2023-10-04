Reasons For Azerbaijan's Refusal To Meet In Spain

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. President Ilham
Aliyev has canceled his visit to Granada, Spain, where a meeting
with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was to be held with
the participation of leaders of the European Union, France, and
Germany, Trend reports.
There are several reasons for this, including France's
destructive position as well as disagreements between Paris and
Berlin over Türkiye's participation in the meeting. Under such
conditions, the Azerbaijani side refused to negotiate.
In addition, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who
visited Yerevan the previous day, was again in the spotlight with
her anti-Azerbaijani statements. "Any action that threatens the
territorial integrity of Armenia will be met with a very tough
response," she said ahead of the Granada meeting. These statements,
calculated to aggravate the situation between Baku and Yerevan,
serve only to accelerate the process of Armenia's
militarization.
Moreover, the French Foreign Minister's repetition of tales of
so-called "blockades" and "forced resettlement" at her meetings in
Armenia does not serve peace in the region either.
Colonna's words that "France is always on Armenia's side"
finally demonstrated that France's statements that it is a "neutral
and independent mediator" do not reflect reality. And the
statements of the French Foreign Minister regarding the arming of
Armenia once again reveal the true intentions and goals of
Paris.
There is only one explanation for all this: France is interested
in escalation in the South Caucasus. Apparently, for this purpose,
Paris insists on preparing Armenia for a long-term terrorist war
and, in particular, terror against Azerbaijan.
In the run-up to the Granada meeting, France made
anti-Azerbaijani statements aimed at bringing tension in the region
to a peak, in connection with which President Ilham Aliyev
considered France's participation in the process of normalization
in the region illogical.
