Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan Review Potential Areas Of Cooperation In Energy Industry (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have discussed opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on "X", Trend reports.

"As part of our visit to Turkmenistan, together with our colleagues, we had a meeting with Maksat Babayev, the head of the "Turkmengaz" state concern. During the meeting, we held discussions regarding our country's partnership with the company, the potential for enhancing cooperation in the energy sector, and the implementation of prospective projects," he said.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan amounted to $644.7 million from January through August 2023 (an increase of 2.7 times year-on-year). Exports accounted for $56.6 million, imports for $588.1 million.