Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan Review Potential Areas Of Cooperation In Energy Industry (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Azerbaijan and
Turkmenistan have discussed opportunities for cooperation in the
energy sector, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote
on "X", Trend reports.
"As part of our visit to Turkmenistan, together with our
colleagues, we had a meeting with Maksat Babayev, the head of the
"Turkmengaz" state concern. During the meeting, we held discussions
regarding our country's partnership with the company, the potential
for enhancing cooperation in the energy sector, and the
implementation of prospective projects," he said.
Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and
Turkmenistan amounted to $644.7 million from January through August
2023 (an increase of 2.7 times year-on-year). Exports accounted for
$56.6 million, imports for $588.1 million.
