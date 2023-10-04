Uzbekistan To Host First Shanghai Cooperation Organization Transport Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 4. The first
transport forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)
countries will be held from November 1 through November 2 in
Uzbekistan's Tashkent, Trend reports.
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made the proposal to
host the first transport forum at the SCO summit in Samarkand in
September of 2022.
Earlier this year, Uzbekistan proposed to create a unified
transport connectivity map between the SCO members on SCO Summit
hosted by India on July 4.
President Mirziyoyev noted that it is important to take
comprehensive measures to enhance transport and communication
connectivity within the SCO space.
"This will help identify bottlenecks and gaps, outline priority
measures and projects for the formation of a common, integrated
transport-transit system," he said.
The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. It
includes India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia,
Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. The observer countries include
Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia, the partner countries are
Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, the UAE, Türkiye and Sri
Lanka.
