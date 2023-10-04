European Commission Opens Into Imports Of Battery Electric Vehicles From China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The European Commission Wednesday announced the launch of an anti-subsidy investigation into the imports of battery electric vehicles (BEV) from China.

The investigation will first determine whether BEV value chains in China benefit from illegal subsidisation and whether this subsidisation causes or threatens to cause economic injury to EU BEV producers, it said in a press release.

Should both prove true, the investigation will examine the likely consequences and impact of measures on importers, users and consumers of battery electric vehicles in the EU, it said.

Based on the investigation's findings, the EUآ's executive body said it will establish whether it is in the EU's interest to remedy the effects of the unfair trade practices found by imposing anti-subsidy duties on imports of battery electric vehicles from China. (end)

