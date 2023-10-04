Jordan Leading Country In Renewable Energy, Says AREC Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) - Secretary-General of the Arab Renewable Energy Commission (AREC) Mohammad Taani said Jordan is one of the world's leading countries in implementing renewable energy and sustainability strategies.His remarks came during the Kazakhstan Energy Week, which takes place from October 3 to 8, in the capital Astana, in the presence of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the International Energy Agency (IEA).According to Taani, Jordan has been doing exceptionally well in terms of investing in renewable energy on a global scale. The percentage of renewable energy investments compared to energy demand has reached 30%, which is equivalent to 6.2 gigabytes.Jordan is considered a practical model for renewable energy, with over 100,000 home systems installed for solar energy and a growing demand for electric vehicles, for which the government provided facilitations and exemptions to encourage citizens to adopt clean energy, he added.He predicted that Arab investments in renewable energy would exceed one trillion dollars by 2035.Taani pointed out that Arab nations are planning to establish a pan-Arab power grid, where Jordan will serve as a connection point between Asia, Europe, and Africa.