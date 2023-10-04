Prince Mired Meets US Envoy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince Mired bin Raad, Chief Secretary and President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), met Tuesday with the United States Ambassador Yael Lempert to discuss prospects of cooperation through the United States Agency for International Cooperation (USAID) and its local projects.During the meeting, Prince Mired spoke about the reality of disability in Jordan and the achievements and challenges facing achieving the full integration of people with disabilities in various sectors.He voiced the council's pride in the strong and extended partnership with the American government, noting the council's commitment to strengthening this relationship to benefit from the lengthy and strong American experiences in the field of disability, which produced the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a leading law in strengthening the human rights approach in the field of disability.In turn, Lempert lauded the council's efforts to raise awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities in Jordan, underscoring commitment to sustaining the distinguished partnership between the council and the Embassy through USAID.