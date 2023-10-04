Parliamentary Committee, GIZ Tackle Boosting Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- The Lower House of Parliament's Energy and Mineral Resources Committee on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance cooperation with the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ) in the renewable energy sector.MP Talal Nsour, who headed the committee meeting, said that Jordan is looking forward to benefiting as much as possible from the available resources in the field of renewable energy, adding that this process requires major and joint efforts to enhance production capacity and reduce the energy bill.He stressed the importance of finding alternative solutions that would reduce the energy bill, which is a huge burden to the state and citizens, in addition to motivating and supporting leading companies.He pointed out the importance of looking for new green and alternative energy strategies and overcoming obstacles and challenges hindering the exploitation of these opportunities to achieve the highest standards of development in energy.Nsour commended the efforts of the GIZ to help Jordanian youth enhance their skills in renewable energy and field training, noting that these efforts embody the cooperation and partnership between the Jordanian government and private sectors with the participation of the agency.The GIZ Jordan Country Director Andreas Konig highlighted the agency's efforts in Jordan and its upcoming plans and programs, pointing out that the agency is continuing its support through the German embassy.He stated that the energy sector is one of a number of sectors that the agency is working on that are related to the development process.