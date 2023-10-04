Dutch shipbuilder seeks compensation over Russia sanctions impact

(MENAFN) Damen Shipyards Group, the largest Dutch shipbuilder, has initiated legal proceedings seeking compensation from the Dutch government for the financial losses incurred due to sanctions imposed on Russia. These sanctions have hindered Damen Shipyards Group's ability to fulfill several contracts, causing significant economic harm to the company.



The legal dispute, which commenced in May and was initially filed in the district court in Rotterdam, has come to light through a report by Bloomberg. Damen Shipyards Group's spokesperson, Rick van de Weg, subsequently confirmed the ongoing legal proceedings to various other media outlets.



Damen Shipyards Group is a well-established, 90-year-old family-owned business headquartered in Gorinchem, Netherlands. The company specializes in the construction of a wide range of vessels, spanning from warships to luxury yachts. Notably, just before the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine in February of the previous year, Damen Shipyards Group had delivered a dredger to Russia, specifically intended for deployment in Arctic waters, as reported by Bloomberg.



The company's pursuit of compensation from the Dutch government underscores the far-reaching consequences of international sanctions on businesses that rely on international contracts and trade. The legal battle serves as a reminder of the complexities and economic challenges faced by entities operating in an increasingly interconnected global landscape, particularly when political tensions and sanctions come into play.

MENAFN04102023000045015682ID1107187248