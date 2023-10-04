European Council Leader says Ukraine may join EU by 2030

(MENAFN) European Council Leader Charles Michel has declared that Ukraine might take part in the European Union in 2030 if all of the needed requirements are accomplished.



When questioned whether he meant Ukraine when he asked the EU to be prepared to welcome additional members by 2030, Michel replied "Ukraine can become a member of the EU in 2030 if both sides do their homework."



He noted that Ukraine in addition to other candidate nations have to employ reforms, fight corruption as well as achieve the legal conditions.



"We in the EU must clearly understand what we want to achieve together, what our priorities are and what we want to spend money on. And we need to speed up the decision-making processes," Michel declared.



In his view, in 2030 the EU "will have more members than today," as well as "a prosperous and safe Ukraine corresponds to European interests."



"Resistance to Russia showed that Ukraine belongs to the EU. And [this will happen] soon," Michel noted.

