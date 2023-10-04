Scinai Immunotherapeutics To Showcase Its End-To-End Cgmp Biologics CDMO Services At CPHI Barcelona 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERUSALEM, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI) today announced that it will be showcasing its CDMO services at CPHI Barcelona, one of the international pharmaceutical industry's premier trade shows, taking place October 24 to 26.

Several members of Scinai's executive leadership team will be available to meet with potential partners and clients of the company's end-to-end biologics CDMO service. Scinai's booth is located in Hall 8.1, Booth 11 .

One-to-one meetings may be requested through the CPHI partnering platform, accessible to participants after registration at cphi . Interested parties are also welcome to email Scinai directly at .

Scinai's CDMO offers upstream and downstream process development and scale-up for protein-based drugs, analytical method development, and cGMP manufacturing including aseptic filling to biopharmaceutical and biotech clients.

In addition to CPHI Barcelona, Scinai will be attending BIO-Europe in Munich, Germany (November 6-8), and MIXiii Health-Tech in Jerusalem, Israel (November 7-8). Details are listed on Scinai's new website at .

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products primarily for the treatment of autoimmune and infectious diseases. With a state-of-the-art facility for biopharmaceutical product development and manufacturing and highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, Scinai offers end-to-end boutique CDMO services in parallel to developing its own pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized VHH antibody (NanoAb) pipeline targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs. Company website: .

Company Contact

Joshua Phillipson | +972 8 930 2529 |

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of future preclinical clinical trials, and the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Scinai may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; the risk that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met; the risk of a delay in the preclinical and clinical trials data for NanoAbs, if any; the risk that our business strategy may not be successful; the risk that the European Investment Bank (EIB) may accelerate the loans under its finance contract with Scinai; Scinai's ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; Scinai's ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to Scinai or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of Scinai's manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies; and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2023. Scinai undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office



Tags Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Nasdaq: SCNI #SCNI $SCNI CPHI Barcelona 2023 cGMP Biologics CDMO services biopharmaceutical