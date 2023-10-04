Contactless Biometrics Technology Market On Track For US$ 116,665.1 Million By 2033, Driven By A 17.8% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The United States and China are set to dominate the contactless biometrics technology market until 2033, with an impressive CAGR of 20.2% and 11.1% respectively

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The contactless biometrics technology market is expected to have a total value of approximately US$ 22,608.0 million in the year 2023. Over the course of the next decade, it is anticipated that this market will grow significantly and reach a total worth of approximately US$ 116,665.1 million by the year 2033. This growth is estimated to occur at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2033.Contactless biometrics ensure unified customer service. They are simple and fast compared to traditional methods of verification including PINs or credentials, making them suited for swift transactions and hectic working environments. The COVID-19 outbreak has increased the public's knowledge of hygiene and safety. As they negate the need for physical touch, contactless biometrics are attractive in uses including security control, transaction processing, and wellbeing.Gain expert insights and supercharge your growth strategies. Request our market overview sample nowBeyond controlling access and transactions, contactless biometrics are discovering usage in medical services, automobiles, and retail, boosting their significance and demand. Many governing bodies and regulatory agencies recognize the importance of biometric systems for enhancing security. They are developing regulations and guidelines to encourage long-term utilization and growth in the industry.In the United States, the expanding use of non-contact biometrics techniques in defense and federal operations is anticipated to push up consumption of the technology. Aware, HID Global, M2SYS Technology, IdentyTech Solutions, and several more are significant contactless biometrics technology solution suppliers available in the United States. As a result, the vast number of such businesses in the country ultimately stimulates demand for the contactless biometrics technology sector.The contactless biometrics technology sector of China has seen amazing development and creativity in the past couple of years. China's tremendous technological development, massive population, and expanding urbanization have produced an ideal environment for the widespread use of contactless biometrics. Banks and fintech firms in China are paving the way in incorporating contactless biometrics such as facial identification and fingerprint verification into payment systems and smartphone apps, offering payments seamless.Key Takeaways from the Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Report:The contactless biometrics technology market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to expand at 9.3% in 2023.The contactless biometrics technology market in the United States is projected to attain a market value of 20.2% in 2023.The market for contactless biometrics technology in Japan is predicted to contribute 1.9% revenue in 2023.The contactless biometrics technology market in South Korea is anticipated to have a 2.3% market share in 2023.The facial recognition segment is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 17% until 2033.“Facial recognition technology established itself as a significant player, with uses involving security monitoring, purchases, and handheld gadgets. Problems about security and confidentiality of information prompted a boost in regulatory oversight and compliance procedures.” - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.Competitive Landscape:The market is characterized by intense rivalry, with several leading rivals controlling a sizable market share. The primary focus is on innovative product development and collaboration among important parties.Pangiam acquired Trueface, an innovator in facial recognition, machine vision, and AI, in June 2021. As a result of this transaction, Pangiam has granted usage of Trueface technology such as social isolation compliance surveillance and contactless temperature measurements.Nedap, a security service management firm, joined Thales Group, a developer of biometric security systems, in July 2020. Through this collaboration, Nedap incorporated Thales Group's facial identification system into its physical safety solution.Leading Key Players:Fujitsu LimitedNEC CorporationGemalto (Thales)Aware Inc.HID GlobalM2SYS TechnologyIDEMIABioConnectIdentyTech SolutionsTouchless Biometric Systems AGInnovatricsCognitec Systems GmbHMantra SoftechDERMALOG Identification Systems GmbHVision-BoxPurchase Now and Seize this Opportunity for a Detailed Contactless Biometrics Technology Market ReportSegmentation Analysis of the Contactless Biometrics Technology Market:By Technology:Contactless Fingerprint TechnologyFacial RecognitionIris RecognitionPalm Vein RecognitionVoice RecognitionContactless CardsBy Component:HardwareSoftwareServicesBy Application:Identity VerificationPayments & TransactionsAccess ControlBy Industry:BFSIGovernment & Law EnforcementHealthcareMilitary & DefenseRetailOthersBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeSouth Asia & PacificEast AsiaThe Middle East & AfricaAuthor By:Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Technology Domain:Behavioral Biometrics Market Analysis - The behavioral biometrics market is expected to reach US$ 13,001.4 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2023 to 2033.Contactless Ticketing Market Growth - The global contactless ticketing market is projected to showcase remarkable growth at a CAGR of 13.9% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.About Future Market Insights (FMI):Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

