Rose-Hulman Institute Of Technology's Engineering Design Program Attains ABET Accreditation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's New Academic Building is the home of the Engineering Design program, along with chemistry and biochemistry labs, and classrooms.

Students Understand the Depth and Breadth of the Design Process while Mastering the Technical Tools and Professional Skills to Improve the World

- Patsy Brackin, PhD, Engineering Design DirectorTERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology 's Engineering Design program has taken a significant step forward in its development by achieving accreditation status for meeting quality standards from ABET's Engineering Accreditation Commission.Formerly known as the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, ABET is a non-profit organization of leaders within industry, academia and government who are dedicated to contributing to their professions. Panels of these experts evaluate program materials and visit campuses to assure confidence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.Earning accreditation is a significant achievement because Rose-Hulman's Engineering Design program offers a unique degree in undergraduate STEM education not found at most institutions, notes Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Rick Stamper, PhD.“Our Engineering Design program has been breaking barriers in STEM education since its inception, and earning ABET accreditation is another landmark achievement in its evolution,” Stamper says.“Accreditation acknowledges the hard work by our administration, faculty and staff in establishing a program that meets strenuous STEM education guidelines.”Since 2018, the Engineering Design program at Rose-Hulman has been providing students with the skills to understand the depth and breadth of the design process while mastering the technical tools and professional skills to improve the world. Students tackle design challenges for real-world clients through six different design studios, from the first quarter through junior year on campus. That third year features four professional work experiences that could be structured to allow for an international experience, if desired.Program graduates have gone on to work in industry with such companies as Raytheon Missile Systems, GE Appliances, Milwaukee Tool, Endress+Hauser, and Resultant. They also have started their own entrepreneurial enterprises and are attending graduate schools throughout the country.An Engineering Design Lab is part Rose-Hulman's New Academic Building , with facilities, tools and materials for students to develop product prototypes for industry and community stakeholders and work on multidisciplinary senior-year design projects.“Engineering Design is a major for today's global and diverse economy,” states Engineering Design Director Patsy Brackin, PhD.“The program is for creative thinkers who want to get busy learning by doing in a hands-on, immersive educational experience – from a student's first day on campus.”Engineering Design joins the Rose-Hulman's ABET accredited academic programs in Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Mechanical Engineering, Optical Engineering, and Software Engineering.Learn more about the Engineering Design program at .About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyFounded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world's best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of more than 2,200 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.DROPBOX PHOTO AVAILABILITY:A Dropbox with Engineering Design program images can be found at:Please credit: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan CantwellROSE-HULMAN B-ROLL VIDEO:Video showcasing Rose-Hulman's campus can be found at:Any portion of this b-roll segment can be used with this news release.

Dale Long

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

8128778418 ext.



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Engineering Design Video