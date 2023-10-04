IBS Has Been Recognized As The“Best Multi-Channel Automated Payment Solutions Provider 2023 - Middle East”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FinTech Awards 2023 Trophy

IBS Logo

eChannels Management Platform

IBS is proud to be a winner in the Wealth & Finance International Fintech Awards 2023. We learn more about the company and the factors behind its success.

- Ibrahim DarrazDUBAI, UAE, UAE, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Infinite Business Solutions has proved exceptional contributions to the fintech landscape in a world where technology is shaping the way industries operate. With a relentless approach to innovation, a steadfast dedication to client satisfaction, and a suite of cutting-edge solutions tailored to the needs of various industries; IBS was named a winner in the Wealth & Finance International FinTech Awards 2023, and was handed the“Best Multi-Channel Automated Payment Solutions Provider 2023 - Middle East” trophy.Evaluation takes several paths at Wealth & Finance International. Votes are collected from relevant organizations, media partners, and sponsors. A combination of primary and secondary research techniques is used to acquire both qualitative and quantitative data about each company. Professional researchers scrutinize information presented across all mediums and work alongside the senior judge to make the ultimate decision.“I believe we deserved the win and I'm very glad that our company was recognized as the best firm in the FinTech field. 2024 is the new competition for us” said Ibrahim Darraz, IBS' Managing Partner.IBS, headquartered in Dubai, was founded by two Jordanian entrepreneurs to offer seamless multi-channel payment solutions to all sectors in the region.Millions of users nowadays are using IBS technology all over the world! The IBS dynamic platform is integrated with more than 170 services in more than 14 countries, and 1,100 IBS kiosk machines are deployed across the Middle East.At the heart of IBS' success lies its comprehensive suite of six products, each meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs of businesses across various sectors. Its flagship product, the automated self-service solution, iKiosk is a testament to the company's expertise in creating tailored hardware and software solutions. With over a decade of experience, IBS' kiosk designs are functional and visually appealing, offering organizations a complete self-service package seamlessly integrating with their operations.In electronic voucher distribution, IBS' e-voucher distribution system, iVoucher has revolutionized the process of credit top-ups, card payments, and electronic vouchers. This streamlined solution simplifies logistical challenges while boosting operator efficiency and generating additional revenue for organizations. Meanwhile, the point of sale application, iPOS and mobile application, iMobile offer seamless payment options, enhancing the customer experience across various service providers.The web solution, iWeb encompasses the Terminal Management System (TMS), providing real-time visibility and unified management of connected devices. With modules like the Customer Care Module and the Cash Management Module, IBS empowers businesses to streamline their processes and offer superior service. Finally, the Wallet Solution, iWallet paves the way for online payments through mobile applications and merchants, transforming transactions.Its crowning achievement, the IBS e-Channels Management Platform, reflects its dedication to seamless integration and comprehensive management. This cloud-based platform is a testament to IBS' ability to adapt to industry changes and provide clients with a unified interface for controlling, managing, and monitoring various electronic channels.In the dynamic fintech space, IBS has a keen focus on R&D. IBS continuously updates its software and hardware offerings to incorporate the latest security and safety measures, ensuring clients benefit from state-of-the-art solutions.“IBS remains at the forefront of industry developments through its unwavering desire to innovate. New products and versions will be introduced in 2024 incorporating the latest AI and big data analytics trends” said Mohammad Azzeh, IBS' Technology Partner.At IBS, the client is at the center of every endeavor. The company's approach to client service is multifaceted, encompassing software and hardware support. Its software support team is committed to maintaining stringent Service Level Agreement (SLA) terms, offering round-the-clock assistance through a dedicated ticketing system. In parallel, IBS partners with proficient companies globally to provide hardware support under its rigorous supervision, ensuring that support services adhere to the highest standards.IBS' internal culture is its unique selling proposition. Its emphasis on client satisfaction, cutting-edge technology, and quality assurance has set a benchmark in fintech. Employing skilled personnel who understand the intricate nature of the fintech landscape and possess outstanding interpersonal skills, IBS ensures that its clients receive the highest level of support. Moreover, the company's holistic approach to employee well-being fosters a sense of belonging and trust among its workforce.

Ibrahim Darraz

Infinite Business Solutions



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter