Dede Sha'ron, The Throwback Kween, Drops“Make It Last Forever” With A Nostalgic Twist

DeDe Sha'Ron infuses classic R&B with a modern twist, bridging the past and present.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In contemporary music, music artist DeDe Sha'Ron®, also known as The Throwback Kween®, is making waves by seamlessly blending classic soul with modern beats, rekindling the magic of R&B's golden era. On September 21, 2023, she dropped her latest cover of Keith Sweat's "Make it Last Forever” with the goal of redefining the R&B scene.“Make it Last Forever” is another addition to her career that is marked by standout performances and critical acclaim.While many artists attempt to emulate the past, with her latest cover of“Make it Last Forever,” DeDe Sha'Ron® stands out by infusing her sound with a fresh approach. The highlight of DeDe Sha'Ron's® career so far has been her rendition of "Make it Last Forever," a classic hit originally performed by Keith Sweat and Jacci McGhee in the late 80s. In collaboration with Kord Da Vokalist, she brings her signature soulful sound to this iconic track. The result? A cover that has resonated with audiences, amassing millions of streams across various platforms.DeDe Sha'Ron® isn't just a throwback artist; she's also a gifted songwriter. Her original tracks, including "Skeptical (Like Oh)" and "Public," are a testament to her ability to create music that pays homage to the past while offering a fresh and contemporary perspective.DeDe Sha'Ron® is not just an artist; she's a reminder of the incredible R&B music that has come before, and she's rapidly becoming an essential act in the industry. Her music evokes nostalgia while remaining relevant in today's musical landscape. Looking at her catalog, it is clear that her music bridges the smooth R&B grooves of the 80s and 90s and today's contemporary beats. It's a nod to the past without becoming a mere copy. Instead, it's an authentic homage that carries the genre forward.In a musical landscape where many artists strive to capture the essence of the past, DeDe Sha'Ron® stands out as an artist who effortlessly marries classic R&B with contemporary flair. Her music pays homage to the golden era while breathing new life into the genre, making her a must-listen for music enthusiasts seeking a fresh and soulful experience.For any media or commercial inquiries, users can visit the official website: or send an email to .Find DeDe Sha'Ron®, The Throwback Kween® across the internet:Or follow her on Instagram:

