New, Pre-Owned, And Rental Construction Equipment Market Forecast Outlook 2032 | At A CAGR Of 5.7%

New, Pre-Owned, And Rental Construction Equipment Market Expected to Reach $871.4 Billion by 2032

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The new, pre-owned, and rental construction equipment market size was valued at $445.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $871.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

New, pre-owned, and rental construction equipment refers to the temporary leasing of heavy machinery and tools to individuals, contractors, or companies. It allows access to a wide range of equipment without the need for purchase, offering flexibility and cost saving for construction projects. In addition, customers can opt for used equipment due to low budget.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in construction activities across developing nations of Asia, Africa, and Latin America is expected to drive the market. In addition, rental construction equipment is expected to drive the market. Construction equipment is expensive; hence, customers who do not require the equipment continuously or for the long term opt for rental equipment instead of purchasing it. In addition, not all customers can afford to buy such expensive equipment. Large cranes are easy to dismantle and relocate at new construction sites and are inexpensive. In addition, new technologies such as IoT installed in construction equipment have made it easy for rental companies to track locations and operations of equipment. Such innovations are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the new, pre-owned, and rental construction equipment market during the forecast period.

The new segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on sales type, the new segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global new, pre-owned, and rental construction equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to a rise in the use of new, pre-owned, and rental construction equipment for the construction sector. However, the rental segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2032, owing to increasing demand for rental equipment from customers having budget constraints.

The heavy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the heavy segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global new, pre-owned, and rental construction equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to increasing demand for heavy construction equipment for farming application. In addition, the compact segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2032, owing to increasing construction activity and ease of availability of the loan with low interest to purchase new equipment.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global new, pre-owned, and rental construction equipment market revenue, owing to technological advancements and increased government support in the region. However, Africa is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2032, owing to the urbanization and industrial growth in Nigeria, Algeria, and other countries across the region.

