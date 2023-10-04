Tunisian Leader refuses economic aid from EU

(MENAFN) Tunisian Leader Kais Saied has refused economic assistance from the European Union aimed at backing the nation’s budget and tackle a migration crisis, saying the bloc infringed agreements inked previously in 2023.



“Tunisia rejects what the EU announced, not because of the small amount... but because this proposal contradicts the memorandum of understanding signed in July,” Saied stated on Monday, based on a report released by a national broadcaster.



In July, the EU inked a partnership contract with Saied, promising over €1 billion (USD1.12 billion) to the North African nation to assist its wrecked economy as well as control illegal migration from the Tunisian shoreline to Europe.



Nevertheless, the European Commission made a recent announcement stating its intention to allocate €127 million (equivalent to USD 133 million) in aid to the country. Most of these funds are designated for addressing migration-related challenges, which includes assisting in the repatriation of migrants to their respective home countries.



In reply to the EU statement, Tunisia’s leader declared on Monday that he will not agree on the “small amount” as it “lacks respect.”

