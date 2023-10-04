Newforma Shares The Future Of Construction Information Management Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Building and design professionals explore the transformative power of cloud-hosted, web-based AECO information management solution Newforma Konekt as the company unveils new branding at 2023 Newforma World

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma unveiled its new branding and dove deep into the benefits of their newly launched cloud-hosted and web-based Newforma Konekt platform at the Newforma World user conference in Chandler, Arizona, Oct. 1-4.

In addition to four days of peer-led education sessions, Newforma workshops, and networking events, Newforma World hosted keynote speakers Giovanna Brasfield ("United in Diversity: The Transformative Impact of Inclusive Collaboration in the AECO Industry") and David Sears ("Mission: Collaboration Excellence - The Importance of Equipping Your Teams for Success").

Attendees also had exclusive access to the innovative Newforma Konekt platform, which combines information management, project management, and simple BIM coordination by those using BIM in their process. Newforma Konekt seamlessly integrates intricate design collaboration and issue management, essential during design and building phases, with overarching processes like document handling, RFIs, submittals, email coordination, and other project completion tasks.

Carl Veillette, Chief Product Officer, offered this summary of the new platform. "Newforma Konekt is an interconnected ecosystem – an environment, really -- that encapsulates Newforma's very essence, ideals, and commitment to the AECO industry. Time is always of the essence in construction, but Newforma Konekt gives users more than just hours; it gives them clarity, efficiency, and above all, peace of mind, by uniting every element of their project."

With Newforma Knoekt, all stakeholders on a project, including architects, engineers, contractors, and owners, are empowered to collaborate and make informed decisions while creating a comprehensive, intuitive, and easily searchable project record. Newforma Konekt synchronizes with existing software tools, eradicating communication gridlocks, isolated data, and tedious document tasks so firms gain valuable time that they can spend on delivering quality projects.

At Newforma World 2023, Newforma also announced the launch of its re-envisioned brand identity, underscoring the company's commitment to product innovation and its mission to power CONNECTED project delivery for AECO project teams.

The transformation underscores Newforma's belief in the omnipresence of connection points and collaboration opportunities across the industry's stakeholders. The company advocates for a centralized hub as the paramount way to manage project information effectively, an ethos powerfully embodied in the new "contained web" logomark.

With this bold visual evolution, Newforma establishes itself as a leader in innovation, fostering collaboration in unprecedented ways. The industry, customers, partners, and stakeholders are invited to embark on this thrilling journey with Newforma as it continues to redefine the paradigms of connected project delivery.

About Newforma

Newforma provides Information Management and collaboration software for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Owner/Operator (AECO) industry. We empower AECO firms by delivering technology solutions that drive better project outcomes at every stage of the construction project lifecycle, from design, to ribbon-cutting, and beyond. Over 500,000 users in more than 1,500 firms worldwide have streamlined their communication, simplified their administration, and enabled real-time collaboration, all thanks to Newforma's platforms. Visit us at newforma .

