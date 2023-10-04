US police declare shooting incident at Morgan State University injures 5

(MENAFN) On Tuesday night, a shooting incident occurred at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, the most populous city in the state. Local media reported that five individuals were wounded.



According to Police Commissioner Richard Worley, the victims, consisting of four males and one female, are in the age range of 18 to 22, and fortunately, their injuries are not life-threatening, as reported by NBC News.



Campus police chief Lance Hatcher added that four of the five wounded individuals are students at the university.



“It’s believed there were three shooters firing into the crowd, none apprehended or ID’d at this time,” Ryan Dorsey, Baltimore town council member, declared on X.



According to University President David Wilson, students were exiting a coronation ceremony and on their way to a student center when the shooting occurred.



It's important to note that this coronation ceremony was a part of the school's homecoming week celebrations.



“An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place,” Morgan State University stated in a post on X.

MENAFN04102023000045015839ID1107187171