Iranian warns Arab nations against normalizing relations with Israel

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stark warning to Arab nations, cautioning them against normalizing relations with Israel. Khamenei's prediction, delivered via Iranian state media, is that the Jewish state will ultimately face eradication.



Khamenei expressed the Islamic Republic's unwavering stance, asserting that governments choosing to normalize relations with Israel are making a risky gamble that will ultimately result in their loss. Drawing a parallel with a common European saying, he likened these governments to individuals betting on a losing horse.



Further intensifying his rhetoric, the Ayatollah referred to Israel as a "cancer" and invoked the hope that, "God willing," it would be eliminated by the combined efforts of the Palestinian people and resistance forces throughout the region.



Khamenei's comments reflect Iran's continued hostility toward Israel and its deep-rooted opposition to any efforts at normalization in the Middle East, further highlighting the complex and delicate geopolitical dynamics in the region.

