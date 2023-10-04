Army Chief Meets NATO Official

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Wednesday met with NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Javier Colomina and an accompanying delegation.During the meeting, Huneiti and Colomina discussed military cooperation and the latest regional and international developments to serve the interests of the two countries' armed forces.

