National Basketball Team Advances To Asian Games Final

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) - The national basketball team secured a place in the Asian Games final by beating China Taipei 90-71 in the semi-finals on Wednesday.The national team has put on an outstanding performance, making history by earning Jordan's first medal in a team game at the Asian Games.In the final, the Falcons will face the winner of the China-Philippines match.

