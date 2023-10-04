Tom Hanks warns of unauthorized use of his image in AI-generated ad

(MENAFN) Esteemed Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has taken to social media to caution his online followers about the unauthorized use of his image in promotional material created through artificial intelligence, a practice known as deepfake technology. In a post on his Instagram page over the weekend, Hanks expressed his concern, stating, "Beware! There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it."



Hanks, renowned for his iconic roles in movies like 'Forrest Gump' and 'Toy Story,' went on to share a photograph of his younger self, which clearly resembles the deepfake version featured in the dental plan advertisement. However, the actor refrained from naming the specific company responsible for this alleged misappropriation of his likeness.



Despite media outlets reaching out to Hanks' representatives for comments, there has been no official response from the actor or his team as of yet. The identity of the organization behind this AI-generated promotional video remains shrouded in mystery.



Interestingly, Tom Hanks' public stance on the increased use of artificial intelligence in the film industry has been characterized by opposition. It's worth noting that this incident underscores the growing concerns surrounding deepfake technology, particularly in the context of unauthorized use of celebrities' likenesses and the potential for misuse in various sectors, including advertising and entertainment.

