VSS Capital Partners Announces Investment In Eximia Research Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Investment Establishes a Platform Company within the Clinical Research Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSS Capital Partners ("VSS"), a private investment firm investing in the healthcare, education, and business services industries, today announced that it has made a growth capital investment in Eximia Research Network ("the Company" or "Eximia"), a multi-therapeutic, clinical trial research company that serves pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies and contract research organizations ("CROs"). Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Eximia is led by CEO Dr. Ella Grach, a leading industry executive who previously served as the CEO of M3 Wake Research, one of North America's largest fully integrated network of clinical research sites. As part of the launch, Eximia has formed a strategic partnership with Sundance Clinical Research ("Sundance"), a St. Louis, MO-based research site with a high-quality operating track record dating back to its founding in 2005.



"I am excited for Sundance to have joined the Eximia network. The synergies that resonated with our organization will only be enhanced with Dr. Grach's vision and leadership as the network grows.

Sundance is looking forward to expanding our reach into new therapeutic areas, serving an even more diverse population with clinical trials, and providing sponsors with high quality data," said Christy Shultz, Founder & President of Sundance. "Joining Eximia will allow Sundance to achieve this growth through a shared vision of a patient centric approach and expanded business development resources.

Sundance has always laid our foundation on the premise that 'Medicine Begins Here' and this partnership will add strength to that foundation on many fronts."

VSS and Dr. Grach formed Eximia with a mission to advance clinical trial delivery and improve lives by expanding access to clinical research as a care option for all. Eximia leverages centralized services to support its network of research sites and serves as a strategic partner to leading pharmaceutical, biotech and CROs. The Company's multidisciplinary teams boast a wealth of research expertise and are equipped to support the entire spectrum of trial indications.



"We are excited to partner with Ella and the leadership teams at the Eximia research sites," said Jeffrey Stevenson, Managing Partner of VSS.

"Ella has an exceptional track record within the clinical research industry. We look forward to working with her to scale Eximia and create a best-in-class research network that is focused on quality care for trial participants, high quality research and innovation," added Brad Corbin, Principal at VSS.

Eximia, in a close partnership with clinical trial sponsors, accelerates the drug approval process by enhancing its key delivery components, focusing on patient centric recruitment and engagement, rapid study start up and data integrity.

"I am pleased to partner and have the backing of VSS, a firm that is well-recognized for supporting the growth of exceptional healthcare companies and has values that are well aligned with the Eximia team. I believe that Eximia's expertise and experience, coupled with VSS' financial and strategic support, will position us for continued success in advancing the clinical research industry," said Dr. Ella Grach, CEO of Eximia.

Dr. Grach has more than 25 years of experience successfully building and growing clinical research organizations and research site networks. Ella was most recently the CEO of M3 Wake Research, a national network of 23 investigative clinical research sites headquartered in Raleigh, NC. She is a key thought leader in the clinical research industry, having managed the execution of thousands of Phase I - IV clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas and medical specialties. Ella accelerated the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials within life sciences and healthcare and is an expert in execution and evaluation of complex clinical trials.

About VSS Capital Partners

Headquartered in New York, VSS is a private investment firm that invests in healthcare, business services and education companies. Since 1987, VSS has partnered with lower middle-market companies, working closely with management teams, to facilitate their next stage of growth. VSS provides capital for growth financings, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, and buyouts with the flexibility to invest control or non-control capital, based on the needs and objectives of each company. VSS has managed $4 billion in committed capital across 8 funds and has completed 98 platform investments and over 400 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit:

.

About Eximia Research Network

Eximia is a multi-site, multi-therapeutic, clinical research site network serving pharmaceutical, biotech companies and CROs and providing research services across a diverse range of therapeutic indications with access to underrepresented patient populations.

At Eximia, patients come first. By championing their needs with patient-centric care, we make a difference in their lives and the communities we serve.

Eximia is your trusted partner in clinical research, where we merge decades of experience, unwavering commitment to excellence, and flawless execution to drive the future of research and healthcare innovation. For more information, please visit:

Media Contact for VSS:

Katrin Lieberwirth

Stanton PRM

[email protected]

(off) +1 (646) 502 3548

(cell) +1 (646) 286 5401

SOURCE VSS