Notice Of Release Of Barrick's Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q3 2023 results on Thursday, November 2, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day in London at 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2023 on October 12, 2023.
Release of Q3 preliminary production, sales and cost information
October 12, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST
Q3 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
Q3 Results release
November 2, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 GMT
Q3 Results live presentation and webinar
November 2, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT
Go to the webinar
Conference call linked to webinar
November 2, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT
US/Canada (toll-free)
1 800 319 4610
UK (toll-free)
0808 101 2791
International (toll)
+1 416 915 3239
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 0392.
The Q3 2023 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at .
Enquiries:
Cleve Rueckert
Senior Director, Investor Relations
+1 775 397 5443
Email:
Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email:
Website:
MENAFN04102023004107003653ID1107187120
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.