Notice Of Release Of Barrick's Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q3 2023 results on Thursday, November 2, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day in London at 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2023 on October 12, 2023.

  • Release of Q3 preliminary production, sales and cost information
     October 12, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST

Q3 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q3 Results release
     November 2, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 GMT
  • Q3 Results live presentation and webinar
     November 2, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT
    Go to the webinar
  • Conference call linked to webinar
     November 2, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT
    US/Canada (toll-free)
    1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free)
    0808 101 2791
    International (toll)
    +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 0392.

The Q3 2023 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at .

Enquiries:

Cleve Rueckert
Senior Director, Investor Relations
+1 775 397 5443
Email:

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email:

