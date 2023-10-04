Notice Of Release Of Barrick's Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q3 2023 results on Thursday, November 2, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day in London at 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2023 on October 12, 2023.

Release of Q3 preliminary production, sales and cost information

October 12, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST

Q3 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Q3 Results release

November 2, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 GMT



Q3 Results live presentation and webinar

November 2, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT

Go to the webinar



Conference call linked to webinar

November 2, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT

US/Canada (toll-free)

1 800 319 4610

UK (toll-free)

0808 101 2791

International (toll)

+1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 0392.

The Q3 2023 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at .

Enquiries:

Cleve Rueckert

Senior Director, Investor Relations

+1 775 397 5443

Email:

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email:

Website: